Rafael Nadal prevailed against Hugo Dellien in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday. The number one in the world turned out to be too good for Dellien in a sunny Rod Laver arena and won 6: 2, 6: 3, 6: 0 in two hours and two minutes.

Nadal’s offer to join Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles started with a comfortable win, even though he was forced to grind early.

In the end, the Spaniard’s relentless constancy was too much for the Bolivian world number 73 Dellien. In the second round, either Federico Delbonis or Joao Sousa were waiting for Nadal.

Dellien tried to level it with Nadal from the baseline over a long first set, but he made too many mistakes – 20 casual mistakes – to threaten seriously. A forehand winner gave Nadal a break and 2-0 lead and he took the first five games ahead of Dellien on the board, but the Spaniard ended a 52-minute first set.

Dellien stayed with Nadal until the sixth game of the second set, but the couple exchanged breaks before the latter hit again to take full control of the encounter. Nadal broke Dellien’s resistance – and served – to begin the third set on his way to an overwhelming victory.

– Nadal doesn’t care about reaching 20 slam titles –

After winning two Grand Slams last year, Nadal is just one step away from supporting Federer in the men’s division with a record 20 major titles. However, the Spaniard does not want to think about whether he could move on to Federico Delbonis or Joao Sousa before a game in the second round.

I think of sousas or delbonis. That’s all. I think about my training tomorrow and try to follow the level of tennis that I played in the third set. That should be my main goal today, Nadal told a news conference.

“I have to play at my highest level if I want to continue in the tournament. If I can reach my highest level I have to worry. If I can play at my highest level, I usually have a good chance, if not impossible.

“I am not interested in 20, 15 or 16. I am only interested in continuing to enjoy my tennis career. It is not as if 20 is the number I have to reach. If I reach 20, it is fantastic. If I.” 21, better when I’m 19, I’m super happy with all the things I’ve done in my tennis career.

“I am very happy with my tennis career because I give everything I have most of the time. That is the only thing that matters because I honestly don’t really think about it.

“I don’t think I will get 21 Grand Slams in the future. I will be happier than when I am 19 in 10 years. I won the US Open a few months ago and I was very happy about that.” But today I’m happier than if I hadn’t won the US Open? Probably not. That is the only thing that matters in this life.

“Of course I want to do it as best as possible because that’s what I’ve been doing since the beginning of my life. But the only thing I can do is put all my effort into trying to go the best way possible. ” The rest of the things will see the future. “

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Rafael Nadal [1] v. Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-3 6-0

WINNERS / EASY ERRORS

Nadal – 38/21

Dellien – 15/34

ACES / DOUBLE FAULTS

Nadal – 5/5

Dellien – 0/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Nadal – 8/18

Dellien – 2/5

FIRST SERVING PERCENTAGE

Nadal – 62

Dellien – 72

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS OBTAINED ON THE FIRST / SECOND SERVE

Nadal – 70/59

Dellien – 50/32

TOTAL SCORE

Nadal – 96

Dellien – 64

