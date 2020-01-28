advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstars Live Blog of the quarterfinal game of the Australian Open 2020 between Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic. This is Lalith Kalidas who brings you the LIVE updates.

Despite his one-sided loss to Djokovic, Raonic also read the game well – about himself and his greatest nemesis.

“I think we play quite the opposite and he has done a good job in the past and neutralized my serve. So I have to focus really well on my things and dictate. “

Novak Djokovic knows exactly what to expect from a newly defined Raonic that can take a few searing premiums!

”He is one of the tallest and strongest men on the tour. He has one of the biggest serves. I have to be ready for missiles coming from his side of the net, playing him here and remembering them well … One of the key elements will be how well I get back and how confident I am in my service games.

How they fared —-

Milos Raonic, the 32-year-old, started his game swiftly in the dark – through the opening rounds before giving world number 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas a massive heartache in the third round. Raonic prevailed in the fourth game against Marin Cilic and prevailed with a comfortable win in straight sets against the Croatian.

Novak Djokovic comes into conflict with psychological problems – after having been successful in all of his previous encounters (9). The Serb had previously had comfortable three-seaters, except for the first lap, which was extended to four. His 13-victory The streak of bad luck since a loss to Federer in November is still burning at the right time – ahead of time to raise his throne to a record eight titles at the Australian Open.

Federer brings two great comeback raids in a Millman thriller, followed by the master class “Tennys”! Spanish matador Rafa Nadal faced a formidable challenge on Monday at Nick Kyrgios, and now Novak Djokovic, world number 2 hard court champion, is up against Milos Raonic.

What an afternoon it has been at the Australian Open. The bar seems to go higher and higher after every game!

