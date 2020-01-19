advertisement

Crystal ball: The superstar is supposed to bomb out of Open

UNEXPECTED: Fan is a cheeky marriage proposal from Ash Barty

Ashleigh Barty is optimistic that she can turn “perfect preparation” into a breakthrough result at the Australian Open, as the world’s number one bid to end the 42-year-old single player drought in Melbourne.

The Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup has escaped Australian players since Chris O’Neil defeated American Betsy Nagelsen in Kooyong in 1978.

Since then, only Wendy Turnbull has become a decision maker in 1980. The Queenslander lost the championship game against the Czech Hana Mandlikova, who later changed to Australian colors.

advertisement

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, phone, tablet, or computer. Only $ 25 / month, cancel at any time. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

media_cameraAsh Barty is hungry to end Australia’s 42-year drought at the Australian Open.

The French Open winner, who won the Adelaide International, looks forward to the prospect of being able to return to the Rod Laver Arena against the Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

“Obviously it’s the perfect preparation,” said Barty of her first individual title on Australian soil.

“But whether I won the title last week or not, I feel well prepared.

“I am happy, I am healthy. I’m coming into the first Grand Slam of the year with a smile on my face. That is all I can ask of me.

“Really special that I won a title last week, my first on Australian soil. The third time is also a lucky charm. “

Ash Barty from media_cameraAustralia trains with Lesia Tsurenko before her first showdown.

Barty had her best result at Melbourne Park last season, reaching the quarter-finals before falling on Petra Kvitova.

Since then, her appearances and profile have exploded with titles in Miami, Paris, Birmingham and Shenzhen.

Barty is the first Australian top seed since her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley, who won the title in 1977.

Unlike a year ago, Barty is now the hunted – and also the intrepid.

“There is no additional pressure. I don’t read the newspapers, ”she said.

“I don’t look inside more than I have to. I am here with my team and try to do the best we can.

“It’s amazing that the Australian public has so much support and love. I have felt this in an extraordinary way in the past 12 months. It was amazing.

“Just pretty excited to get started.”

Barty and Tsurenko share a 1: 1 record.

advertisement