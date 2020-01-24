advertisement

Rafael Nadal fired Nick Kyrgios’ antics after the Australian served up a copy of the Spaniard at the Australian Open.

After being called for a time violation in his second round against Frenchman Gilles Simon, Kyrgios began to behave as he mimicked some of the intermediate steps Nadal is supposed to express.

His unspoken point seemed to be that Nadal, the world’s leading referee, would get an easy ride from the referees if he had time to settle before the serve.

Kyrgios’ apparent imitation of Nadal even amused the chair umpire who had committed the time violation.

That was towards the end of the second sentence, and Simon tried a similar routine in the third when he too was picked up between the dots and amused Kyrgios.

Nadal could take a grim line privately, and it could strengthen his resolve to kick Kyrgios out of the tournament if they meet in the fourth round.

They are all a win when it comes to realizing this duel and when Nadal is asked about Kyrgio’s behavior, he says: “I really don’t care. I’m here to play tennis. Honestly, it’s me don’t care at all. If [it] was funny, good. That’s it. “

Kyrgios was asked if he thought he was making a good point about the referee.

“I know what you’re getting at,” said the Australian in his post-game press conference.

“This is part of my application. So I started my application. There were no extra-curricular activities that I did before my serve to waste time. I mean, it happened. It is up to the referee to decide whether I am over the clock went or not. ” “

Kyrgios then made a revelation after being asked if his or Simon’s attitude to Nadal was the better one.

“I don’t know. I don’t wear underwear, so … probably Gilles,” said Kyrgios.

Such behavior could charge Nadal for her possible showdown, but it was little more than an amusing side effect in a 4-man win for Kyrgios.

The 23rd seed knows he needs to stay cool in Melbourne, as he was banned from suspension for 16 weeks last September due to a number of incidents in which his behavior had crossed the line.

“I think I went overboard a few times last year that caused probation. It’s not like I do every game,” said Kyrgios. “No, I don’t think about it at all.”

However, Kyrgios was dissatisfied with himself because after dropping the third set, he aimed a brutal verbal volley at his team in the players’ box when he announced their words of support.

Kyrgios is reported to have condemned his team for telling him to “stay tough”, throw an explosive onto the street twice and say sarcastically that their proposal was “so creative”.

“My behavior towards my box tonight was unacceptable. I don’t want to do that in my next game,” said Kyrgios.

“I was a little nervous for you. I apologized when I went back to the locker room. You didn’t deserve it. You do a lot for me on and off the pitch.”

