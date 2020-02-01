advertisement

Sofia Kenin defeated two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza 4: 6, 6: 2, 6: 2 and won a first major tournament at the Australian Open on Saturday.

The Russian-born 21-year-old American had never left the fourth round of a Grand Slam. Her best performance was the quarter-finals of the French Open last year.

Kenin is the new number 1 in the USA with 750: 1 and overtakes the 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams. Kenin will be number 7 in the world when the new WTA leaderboards are released on Monday.

Muguruza put on a great service game to seal the first set 6-4. From 0-15 in the 10th game, she found a serve forehand 1-2 before two consecutive unsupplied first serves raised her to 40-15. A forehand error by Kenin, the youngest finalist in the Australian Open since 2008, rounded off the service hold. The American was arguing violently, but Muguruza was just too good.

But Kenin, who finished 14th in the first Grand Slam of the year, dominated the second set. Out of 30 players in the eighth game, she achieved a backhand return winner, followed by another backhand return. Muguruza suffered a backhand error and won 6-2 in 32 minutes.

Runaway success

Kenin, who finished 14th in the first Grand Slam of the year, reached the final after beating local hero Ash Barty in the semi-finals. Kenin had a breakthrough in the 2019 season when she won all three of her individual titles and reached a career high of 12, the number two in the United States behind Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Muguruza would not have been on many of the participants’ lists before the tournament, but the class and fighting spirit with which she won the French Open Trophies 2016 and the Wimbledon Trophies 2017 have returned to Australia.

Seven of the last 11 slam winners were first-time visitors: Bianca Andreescu, Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka, Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko. Kenin joined the August list on Saturday evening.

(With contributions from AFP and Reuters)

