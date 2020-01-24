advertisement

In the second round Sharan and Sitak lost to Brazilian-Croatian 6-7 3-6, which lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

The loss comes after Rohan Bopana’s first round exit on Wednesday (January 22).

On Thursday (January 23rd), star Sania Mirza’s first big helmet after maternity leave also ended with a premature exit as one of the Indians went through a midweek first round match of his women due to a calf injury.

He also came out of a mixed double event to correct his calf.

Sanya Mirza leaves the Australian Open with a calf injury

Now leaving Mirza and Sharan, Bopanna and Leander Pais are the only Indians left in ruin.

39-year-old Bopana will join Ukrainian Nadia Kichenok during a mixed coincidence event. In the first round on Saturday (January 25) will be French Nicolas Mahout and China’s Zhang Shay.

At the same time, Paice hopes for the 2017 French Open women’s singles champion Jelena Ostapenko. The Indo-Latvian duo will take on local wild card applicants Storm Sanders and Mark Polman in the first round.

However, a tougher challenge awaits Paes and Ostapenko in the second round as they are likely to meet the first seeds – Marcelo Mello of Brazil and Barbora Strikova of the Czech Republic.

(With PTI entries)

