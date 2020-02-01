advertisement

“King” Novak Djokovic has won all seven Australian Open finals he has contested, is in a series of twelve victories and will be number one in the world rankings on Sunday in Melbourne Park.

Against these overwhelming chances, only a few give Dominic Thiem the great chance of releasing the title from his iron grip and winning a first Grand Slam.

But the Austrian is remarkably the one with the latest acuity.

advertisement

Djokovic is 6: 4 in direct comparison, but Thiem has won four of the last five.

Three of them were on his favorite sand, but he also came from a job to beat the Serb on hard court at the ATP final in November.

Djokovic is the first to admit that the 26-year-old has successfully refined his game over the past 12 months to survive on all surfaces.

Read: Three percent: How Federer assessed his chances of beating Djokovic

And he admits that it’s only a matter of time before Thiem wins a slam.

“I don’t think he’s really the next generation anymore. He’s been around for many years. Now he’s an established top five and top 10 player,” said Djokovic.

“It’s just a matter of a match here and there that could potentially give him a Grand Slam title that he can actually put in the top 3 in the world,” he added.

The 32-year-old Djokovic wants to add another chapter to his career in Melbourne Park. He has to take an extra day off after dropping an injured Roger Federer in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Since arriving in Australia a month ago, number two has shot on the world rankings and has been unbeaten in six ATP cup games when he led Serbia to the first title before the Australian Open.

“Yes, I’m happy with how I felt and played. I found the ATP Cup went very well for me and I spent many hours on the pitch, both in singles and doubles,” said the 16-time Grand Slam winner.

“Obviously, this competition has brought a lot of positive energy. I dropped only one sentence until the final. Hopefully I can do as well as I always did at the Australian Open. “

– “It’s his comfort zone” –

Thiem, who has struck four seeds to achieve the grade, including Rafael Nadal in the past eight, is no stranger to the Grand Slam final and has reached the last two at Roland Garros.

But this is his biggest effort outside of the French Open.

He praised Djokovic as the “King of Australia” and insisted that his recent successes against him at the Serbs favorite tournament were little.

“It’s true, I won, I think more of the last few matches than he did. But I don’t think it matters that much. It’s absolutely his comfort zone here,” he said.

“He has been playing his best tennis in Australia for many, many years. I also expect that in the final.

“All I can do is do my best again, play great tennis again and, of course, take a look at the last games we had … try repeating the good things I did there have made.”

Despite his slim chances, Thiem has the weapons to get Djokovic in trouble.

He is extremely fit and is considered one of the fastest movers on the court. His one-handed backhand ensures a lot of spin and a powerful forehand.

While slower clay was always his favorite surface, last year’s victory over Federer in the Indian Wells final was a turning point for the Austrian on hard courts.

“This win gave me so much relief and confidence because I was finally getting my first Masters 1000 title on hard court,” he said.

“I took this big step forward. I really developed my game in the right direction. “

advertisement