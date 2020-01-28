advertisement

Roger Federer had no illusions that he had weathered a terrible five sets in his grueling quarter-final of the Australian Open with Tennys Sandgren.

After winning the first set with little effort, Federer began to fight and lost the next two 6-2 to the American, requiring a medical break 3-0 down in the third set.

With his groin area and his leg, which Federer uncomfortably hit, he was on the verge of defeat in the fourth set and had to accept a total of seven match balls.

But he showed remarkable resilience to fight back and smooth out the competition, and a visibly frustrated Sandgren struggled to keep his emotions at bay.

Federer ended the match with a 6: 3, 2: 6, 7: 6 (10: 8), 6: 3. However, he claimed that he did not deserve the win because Sandgren had surpassed him in points from Assen, Total points and winners.

“Sometimes you have to be lucky, I’ll tell you that,” said a happy Federer in his interview in court. “It may not look like that in these seven match points that you cannot control.

“I don’t know, I was just hoping he wouldn’t defeat the winner on that one point and leave the ball in play, and if he misses one or two, who knows what he’s thinking of?

“That wasn’t really important either. I think he played his match, I was incredibly lucky and as the match went on I felt better.”

“All the pressure went away and I started playing. Again I was a bit lucky with the breaks and I think I served very well most of the time, especially at the end.

“I don’t deserve this, but I’m standing here and I’m obviously very happy.

“I never like to call the trainer because it’s a sign of weakness and all that stuff and I’m not trying to show it. The best thing is if it’s a groin area (injury) so you leave the place and nobody knows what it is.

“I just said I believe in miracles. It could rain, something could happen. It wasn’t bad enough where I thought it was going to get worse, I was just stiff and tense – (I thought)” Let him go do it in style, “and he didn’t, so I’m incredibly happy tonight … I don’t even know what time it is.”

The 20-time Grand Slam winner will meet either Milos Raonic or defending champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. Even if the prospect of not meeting 100% with the latter is by no means good, Federer is ready to accept whatever happens after riding his luck.

“The draws don’t get any easier, but I have nothing to do with the rest of the day, nothing to do the next day and then I play at night. You’ll be better in a few days and you’ll never know,” he said ,

“With these happy escapes you could play without expectations because you know that you should already be skiing in Switzerland! I am happy to be here and could make the best of it.”

