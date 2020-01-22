advertisement

Elliot Benchetrit said he was amazed at the “runaway” backlash after asking a ballkid to peel his banana at the Australian Open.

The French player, dubbed “Bananaman” by the Australian media, handed a banana to a ball girl during a qualifier and said he was having trouble tearing his skin off because he had cream on his hands.

The referee, John Blom, was not impressed and asked him to peel his own banana and allegedly insulted him to treat the girl like his “slave”.

The incident caused a stir on social media when great tennis player Martina Navratilova tuned in on Twitter and said, “What are the next grapes? #Claim. John did the right thing, that’s for sure. “

Benchetrit, known as “Bench”, shared the story after being knocked out in the first round, claiming the girl had peeled a banana for him at the start of the game without incident.

“In the last set I asked the ball girl to peel the banana for me at 6-5am during the changeover because I had put some cream on my hands so as not to sweat,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“She had done it before at the start of the game. But the second time the umpire came in and told me that the ball girl was not my slave and that I had to peel the banana myself.

“I couldn’t believe the referee said that, and I find it incredible how this situation got out of hand on social media without people knowing what really happened in court.”

