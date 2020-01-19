advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Serena Williams won a Grand Slam Championship three years ago. Her untitled drought ended shortly before the start of the Australian Open.

Williams climbed back to the table at the hard court event in Auckland, New Zealand a week ago, and her reaction to the win – head back, mouth open, arms up – showed how much it meant to someone who already owned 72 individual trophies, including a record from the professional era of 23 majors.

“You could see,” said Williams, “the relief on my face.”

At the first major tournament of the year, starting on Monday (Sunday EST) at Melbourne Park, it seemed like a major development with a main draw game. Williams, who finished eighth, faces Anastasia Potapova from Russia in the second game of the day at Rod Laver Arena after defending champion Naomi Osaka took on Marie Bouzkova from the Czech Republic and before Roger Federer meets Steve Johnson from the United States ,

38-year-old Williams had lost her last five finals, including four in slams – at Wimbledon and at the US Open in 2018 and 2019. Perhaps she will feel more comfortable next time she reaches the finish line in Auckland with a trophy.

Aside from her first title since her 23rd major at the 2017 Australian Open, which set a professional-era record – one more Margaret Court would represent for most of tennis history – it was Williams’ first title since he later Became mother this year.

And it made her the first woman in the professional era with at least one title in four decades: the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

A year ago in Australia, Williams had match point points in the quarterfinals against Karolina Pliskova before she twisted her ankle and eventually lost.

“She’ll always be tough,” said second-placed Pliskova, “no matter what rank she is, no matter how old she is.”

For more information on the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year:

AIR QUALITY

The high heat of Australian summer always plays a role in Melbourne, but this time more attention is paid to air quality due to the forest fires that burned in the eastern parts of the country, including some 160 kilometers away. Rauch, who showed up on the tournament site last week, met some players during qualifying, but resolved. Rain in the forecast at the beginning of the main draw could help further

BIG THREE

High-ranking Rafael Nadal, defending champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have won 55 of the last 66 Grand Slam titles, 12 in a row and 14 of the last 16 in Australia. If Nadal, who finished runner-up last year, won his second Australian Open trophy (the other one came in 2009), he would reach Federer’s men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic is in third place at 16.

YOUNG RUSSIANS

At some point the Big Three’s grip on tennis will wear off. And at some point a younger player will prevail. At the moment tennis is a great guessing game when these things will happen – and who will be the first of the kids to win a Grand Slam title? At the moment three young Russians are pushing into the conversation: Daniil Medvedev (No. 4), 23 years old; No. 16 Karen Khachanov, also 23; and No. 17 Andrey Rublev, 22. Medvedev pushed Nadal to five sets in last year’s US Open final; Khachanov was a quarter-finalist at the French Open in 2019; Rublev’s trophies this month in Doha and Adelaide made him the first man since 2004 to win two tour-level titles before the Australian Open.

OSAKA’S DEFENSE

Naomi Osaka’s first Grand Slam title defense ended in a fourth round loss at the US Open. Now comes her second try and he will have a new coach at her side – and her fourth one last year – Wim Fissette, who has worked with players like Kim Clijsters and Angelique Kerber in the past. “She learns a lot from mistakes and at her age it is normal to make mistakes,” said Fissette about 22-year-old Osaka. “But she learns very quickly with everything she does. She has her eyes open and her ears open. … I think she has a lot from what she told me about what she told me. Open learned. “

WOZNIACKI’S EXIT

Caroline Wozniacki plays the final of a career that includes the title of the 2018 Australian Open and time number 1 on the WTA rankings. She is 29. “I’m sure when the last ball is hit,” she said, “it gets a little emotional.”

THEY SAY HELLO, I’m saying goodbye

The Australian Open double competition will have some notable successes. Bob and Mike Bryan, 41-year-old American twins who have a record 16 Grand Slam Championships in men’s doubles, are competing in Melbourne for the last time. They have announced that 2020 is their last year on tour. And Sania Mirza, a 33-year-old Indian with a total of six major titles in the women’s or mixed doubles, is back in the Grand Slam for the first time in two years.

