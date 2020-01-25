advertisement

After switching points in the third and fourth sets, home favorite Kyrgio came out on top for the longest game of his career, beating Khachanov 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) 6-7, (6-8), 6-7 (7). -9), 7-6 (10-8) Severe Melbourne Arena Four hours, 26 minutes.

The best seed Nadal beat Spanish Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in an hour in the 38-minute Rod Laver Arena, while US Open champion Daniel Medvedev defeated Alexei Popirin 6-4, 6- 3, 6-2 and last 16 against Stan Wawrinka.

advertisement

The Swiss advanced after Ison Isner retired 6-4, 4-1 down, and Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Gael Monfils joined him in the fourth round.

KIRGIOS’S PARTY CHANGES

Kirgios started confidently against Khachanov, and though he spent the first half 5-2 up to the first set, he was able to stop the second-line tie while still holding on to his back.

But he was unable to repeat the trick a second time and became increasingly frustrated as the Russian wrestler controlled the match away.

Kirgios seemed to be struggling to score points and becoming more and more loud, but he hung inside to win the victory for his superb supporters.

The Australian has a strained relationship with Nadal, who he described as “salty” after last year’s Mexican Open and unleashed after serving in the last two rounds after claiming a time violation against Phil Simon.

Asked whether he would play against the top 19 champions in his outgoing interview, Kirgios replied: “Whatever happens between us, he’s an amazing player. I don’t even think about it now, I think about my feet and freezing them in the bath and getting some food. ”

NO NEED!

Nadal won his Imperial game over Karen Busta, scoring 87 and 78 points, respectively, in his first and second games, while also defeating 41 winners, twice as many.

“It has been my best game so far without a doubt. Big difference between today and previous days. I have served well, starting to do some damage in advance, ”Nadal said.

“Every day is a different story. But, of course, it’s important to take steps forward. It is clear that I have made an important contribution today. ”

When asked if he liked Kirgios, Nadal said: “I do not know: I don’t know him personally, to be honest I have a clear opinion. “

Rublev bands ARE

Rublev started in 2020 with titles at the Qatar Open and Brisbane International and continued his stellar run at Melbourne Park.

The World No. 16’s 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) victory over David Goffin was his 15th consecutive victory, four of which came in the Davis Cup final. .

Rublev made a surprise start after gaining big leaders in the two stands, but in the last two sets Goffin made 27 forced errors to allow the Russian to advance to the Zverev match.

Seventh-generation Zverev is yet to lose his collection at Melbourne Park after beating Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

“INDEPENDENCE”

After defeating Ernest Gulbis 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-3 to organize the fourth round match with Dominic Thames, who overcame 29th seed Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 – Monfils refutes report that playing too many video games has resulted in a hand injury.

“You know, as I say, it’s a misunderstanding with people. I say this in a funny way, to be honest, but it’s a disgrace to be honest with you because I’m good, “Monfils told reporters.

“I’m in my second week playing big tennis. I think it’s just the person who, I don’t know, tries. You know I played the ATP Cup, it was good. I’ve been practicing here for a month. fine

“I never said I was injured. Somehow you know you’re playing PlayStation, is this? Come on. And it’s easy, because I think I’m a good name to make such a good story. Now you know. ”

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement