advertisement

Rafael Nadal defeated Nick Kirgios in a huge fight against Rhode Liver Arena, reaching his first grand slam for the 12th consecutive year. The man he won in last year’s US Open final, Medvedev, fell short in a five-set thrashing against Wawrinka.

Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem also progressed to the last eight.

advertisement

NADAL FINDS ANNIVERSARY KIRGIOS

Nadal needed three hours, 38 minutes and a great performance, beating Kirgios 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4).

The world’s first rocket, having endured frosty relations with the Australian, defeated 64 winners and made just 27 forced errors in its victory.

Visually emotional Kirgios warmed up for a blockbuster clash at Kobe Bryant’s shirt, paying tribute Sunday after the Los Angeles Lakers’ big death.

The 23rd seed fought hard as the pair showed up, but were left to make costly mistakes during breeding.

In two hours, Nadal will play Thiem, who strengthened Gael Monfils’ 6-2 6-4 6-4, as the Spanish offer to join Roger Federer for 20 titles continues.

The 26-year-old Thames reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time.

CONFERENCE Vaurinka Finds Medvedev

In the 2014 Melbourne Champion, Vavrinka produced what was the only frustration of the day, at least through classification, as he eliminated Medvedev.

The Swiss four-time champion claimed his first victory in three matches against Russia’s fourth seed, beating 6-2 2-6 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.

After failing in any of the major 2018 third round, Uawrinka reached two-quarters in 2019 and has been in Melbourne for the last eight years since 2017, undergoing knee surgery for the first time.

The loss came when Medvedev fell to a 0-6 winning record in the top five of his career.

“As I say, I don’t like playing five sets,” he told a news conference. “I am tired: Even though I’m there, I want to win it. As I say, no one has ever won in my life. Next time we will try better. ”

CONTINUES ON ZVEREV CLASSIFICATION

The next for Vravinka is Zverev, who has yet to concede the collection after impressing with Russian 17th-generation Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-4 6-4.

German seventh seed Zverev has not made his way to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time.

It was also the first time Zverev reached the quarterfinals outside the French Open where he lost to the last eight in 2018 and 2019.

“He showed why he is a great slam champion, beating Medvedev, coming back down in two sets, playing great tennis,” Zverev said of Vavrinka.

“He is still one of the toughest players, especially here in Australia.”

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement