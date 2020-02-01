advertisement

Following his first-round win at Melbourne Park earlier this month, Zverev has promised to fire the winner’s prize pool if he goes all the way to the Grand Slam opening year.

The gesture touched hearts in Australia, and it is one step closer to reality after Zverev advanced from his seventh seed to her maiden semi-final thanks to a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 advantage over Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday. :

Semifinal bound Zverev closes new grounds for strangling Vavrinka

“I mean, my parents grew up in the Soviet Union, where you’re a professional tennis player, my father made money abroad, but he had to do that when he came into the country,” Zverev says. He told reporters they would meet Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem in the final four.

“Funny enough, for those where they never had the money, would you think that maybe we have some now? You want to keep that for you. But they always said that money is something that should make a difference in the world and that it should be a good thing, not to keep it in the bank account and to do nothing with it.

“Of course, if I win four million, it’s a big money for me. I’m not Roger (Federer), I’m not LeBron James Ames. Something like that. This is still great. But at the same time you know that in this country, in this beautiful country, there are now people who have lost their homes and, in fact, they need money.

“They really depend on it, to rebuild their homes, to rebuild their homes, to build the nature that Australia has, as well as the animals. I think those people are using that money a lot better than I do now. »

“When I first said it, everyone came to me. I really want to see you hand over those four million checks to someone else and not keep it. Similarly, I’m going to do it. That’s not a problem for me. The players could really believe it, ”he continued.

“But as I said, there are other people at the same time who make more money than me. I believe that with this money I could start something positive. That is the most important thing to me, and not one that thinks about it. ”

Zverev completed a stunning turn against triple-champion Vavrinka in just 24 minutes, beating the game.

After the Lopside set, Zverev rallied and turned the match over, becoming the first German Tommy Hass (Wimbledon 2009) to slide into the semifinals.

After all, staying true to the thrones, fighting on a slam level, the 11-time ATP Tour winner Zverev said: “I have performed well in other tournaments. I have won the Masters Series, the World Tour finals. But the helmets were always there. a week where I even wanted it so much.

“I was doing some professional things. I didn’t talk to anyone. I didn’t go out with friends. I wasn’t having dinner. I was almost really not, I was very focused. I changed a little this week. I do a lot more out of court.

“I also played so badly during the ATP Cup that I had no expectations. I was not expecting myself in the semifinals or quarter finals myself. Maybe this is a hike. Maybe so. We’ll see how it goes in two days. “

