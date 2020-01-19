advertisement

Novak ok Tikovich and Naomi Osaka will return to defend last year’s titles, adding to the story of the event.

In the men’s and women’s raffles, the pair will face strong competition as a number of players look for glory in Melbourne.

To spoil your appetite for the upcoming tennis holiday, here’s a selection of the Best Opta Facts in the Australian Open.

– The last three years have seen 12 women’s Grand Slam tournaments that have won 10 different players. only Simona Aleppo and Osaka have won twice in that space.

– ok skipper won his seventh Australian Open title in 2019, which is the highest of any male player in the history of the tournament. He won that event every time he reached the semifinals.

– Of the last 14 editions of the Australian Open championship, 12 have been won by either Dj Kovich (7) or Roger Federer (5) – Rafael Nadal (2009) and Stan Wawrinka (2014) are the only other winners in that period.

– Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2013), Serena Williams (2009, 2010) and enn Jennifer Capriati (2001, 2002) are the only women to win consecutive titles in the Australian Open since 2000.

– Federer won his sixth title at the Australian Open in 2018, 14 years after the event’s first win; no player has won many Australian Open titles in the Open Era for a longer period. This is his last victory in the Grandmaster Tournament to date.

– Since 2005 only Williams (2010, 2015) and Azarenka (2013) have won the Australian Open as the number one player in the world.

– Williams has not won any of the last 11 major slams, the last of which came at the Australian Open in 2017 when she became pregnant, this is the longest-lived American run without a major title.

– Petra Kvitova lost in the Australian Open last year, the only time she made it to the quarter-finals of her last 19 major slamers since winning Wimbledon in 2014.

– Either Nadal or Andy Murray have won nine of the last 10 finals of the Australian Open, Murray has lost five times and Nadal four. In 2018, Marin Kilic is the only other player to lose the Australian Open in that zone.

– The last time an Australian made it to the men’s final at the Australian Open was Leyton Hewitt in 2005, and the last Australian to win that title was Mark Edmondson in 1976 (vs. Australian friend John Nomby).

