On Friday, Thiem did not meet in a short period of 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) victory over Zverev.

The Austrian moved to his first final in Melbourne, and the third to Major, looking at his maiden maiden title when he meets Novak Dj Kovkovic on Sunday.

Thiem, 26, had nervous stomach problems all the way to the finish line.

“I was nervous, I think. I was investing so much energy, so much effort, that my stomach wasn’t ready for it, ”he said in a court interview.

“I think it was a little rebellious, but all was well.

“Sometimes that happens when they are really close and difficult meetings, but it’s always good to have them left again.”

The team mixed 43 winners with 40 unrealized mistakes, overcoming a sloppy start, passing to good friend Zverev.

The French Open doubles runner rejoiced at his victory, saying it was the ideal start to 2020.

“It was an unreal meeting again, at the intersection of two streets, so tough and so close,” Thiem said after his seventh win in nine meetings with Zverev.

“It was almost impossible to break him, he had such a high percentage on his first serve.

“But the Australian Open final is absolutely unreal, and what a start the season is yet to come.”

