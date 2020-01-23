advertisement

World.122 The world, which suffered a major draw in the men’s singles event as a loser in the qualifying round, came out with a 4-6 2-6 5-7 win over Ito in the 144th World Series, which lasted 2 hours and 1 hour. minute

The meeting was scheduled for Monday (January 20), but heavy rain meant it was postponed to Tuesday (January 21).

With all my heart, Tatsuma Ito! 2:

Aponick Wycard wins his first round match against Guneswaran 6-4 6-2 7-5 # AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/AFQJrl715O:

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 21, 2020

The result means that Ito will play today .22 World Champion and Defending Champion Novak ok Kovichi on Wednesday (January 22).

This was Prajnesh’s fifth straight appearance in the Grand Slam main event, played earlier at Wimbledon, the French Open and the USA.

After Prajnesh’s resignation, India’s campaign ended with the Australian Open singles event.

India’s Diviz Sharan and Kiwi partner Artem Sitak will face off against Spanish-Portuguese pair Pablo Carreno Busta and aoa Sousa in the opening round, while Rouhani Bopanna and Japanese Yasut Ubacak Brian.

Ukraine’s Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok of Ukraine will play a pair of Chinese Khinyun Han and Lin Zhu in the opening round.

Returning to court after two years of childbirth, Sania won the Hobart International title over her partner Kichenok last week.

(With Agency Entries)

