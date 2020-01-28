advertisement

Sofia Kenin continued her memorable run in Melbourne, reaching the Australian Open semi-finals in two sets at the expense of Ons Jabeur.

Kenin won the first Grand Slam semi-final on Tuesday with a 6: 4: 6: 4 win against the unseen Tunisian Jabeur in the Rod Laver Arena.

Next for the 14th-place American, Kenin is either number 1 in the world, Ash Barty, or last year’s Australian Open runner-up, Petra Kvitova.

advertisement

Both unannounced women appeared in the first Grand Slam quarter-finals after dazzling at Melbourne Park.

Kenin caused a sensation in the fourth round and made 15-year-old American Coco Gauff even stronger, while Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win the quarter-major after defeating Wang Qiang, the giant butchering seed.

The first set saw contrasting approaches – the variety of the Jabeur racket resulted in 18 casual mistakes and 17 winners compared to Kenin’s five casual mistakes and eight winners.

Kenin and Jabeur both had breakpoint chances, but after a break in the seventh game, the previous one prevailed 4-3 and it was a lead that they never gave up.

Jabeur saved five points, but Kenin, who won the last two matches, ended the game after 44 minutes due to another casual mistake by her opponent.

Kenin took control after a difficult start to the second set. Jabeur was unable to maintain her performance on the center court.

Just like in the first set, Kenin – who had not yet seeded in Melbourne – paused in game seven and never looked back on the way to the last four games.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Sofia Kenin [14] bt Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4

WINNERS / EASY ERRORS

Kenin – 14/16

Jabeur – 34/36

ACES / DOUBLE FAULTS

Kenin – 0/3

Jabeur – 5/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Kenin – 3/9

Jabeur – 1/7

FIRST SERVING PERCENTAGE

Kenin – 72

Jabeur – 57

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS OBTAINED ON THE FIRST / SECOND SERVE

Kenin – 64/55

Jabeur – 72/37

TOTAL SCORE

Kenin – 75

Jabeur – 66

advertisement