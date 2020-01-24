advertisement

The 23-year-old grandmaster champion went down in Wang Liang at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

A seven-time champion in Melbourne, Williams made his first start of the tournament since 2006.

advertisement

Australian Open 2020. Serena was stunned by the wonderful Wang

We look at its earliest distances since the first split of the year after the shocking loss of Vang.

1998, second round. Venus Williams lost 7-6 (7-4) 6-1

This was the first professional meeting between the Williams sisters. Venera, bound for the quarter-finals, overcame her younger sister in a head-to-head game that would eventually lose more often than not.

1999, Third Round. Sandrine Testoud defeated (14) 6-2 2-6 9-7

Only a contradictory call to the meeting denied the 17-year-old Williams’ win against Testud. Williams thought he had won the 14th game of the 3rd series before the penultimate defeat, and he would fall to the 14th French player.

2006, Third Round. Daniela Handuchova lost (17) 6-1 7-6 (7-5)

In Australia’s 16-game winning streak, which won the title in 2003 and 2005 and missed 2004 due to a knee injury, Williams’ run came to an abrupt end against Hantuchova, again leaving shocking errors in shock defeat.

2020, third round. Wang Quang (27) 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 lost

Pursuing the record-breaking 24th Grand Slam single of the season, Williams was struck by Wang, a player he had escaped 6-1 6-0 in the 6th minute at the US Open just months before. However, 56 unexplained errors proved that it was lagging behind, as Wang produced a consistent showing that, two hours later, 41 minutes later caused trouble at the Rod Laver Arena.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement