advertisement

American superstar Williams has stuck to 23 major championships since winning the Australian Open in 2017, following the 24th Margaret Court.

Williams has reached the quarter-finals as the 38-year-old nevertheless finishes the tournament on every occasion.

advertisement

We look more closely at where Williams is as he prepares for his second round match in Melbourne Park.

The 8️⃣ chase is on.

Williams beat Potapova 6-0 6-3 in an efficient 58 minutes. # AO2020 |: #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/NnrsXqYPdl:

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 20, 2020

Form and results

Williams triumphed with a drought-ridden victory on Monday in the eighth Australian Open, which regularly beat teenager Anastasia Potapova. Williams needed just 58 minutes to complete the trial at the Rod Laver Arena for his 350th Grand Slam victory.

R1: bt Potapova 6-0 6-3:

Next:

Fidansek is on Williams’ way and a third-round flight. In the starting round, the 22-year-old Slovenian was very good for the wild card 6-3 6-3 for Han Na-Lala. Fidansek, also the runner-up of his only WTA Tour final in May 2019, also reached the second round in Melbourne last year before falling to tournament champion Naomi Osaka.

Paint:

If Williams wins Fidanseki, Fiona Ferrero, Wang Kiang or Polina Permente, and the match against good friend Caroline Wozniacki could wait for the fourth round. Wozniacki, the world number one and 2018 Australian Open champion, is retiring at the end of this tournament.

What he said

“I think, so to speak, the monkey behind me, kind of. It was very important for me to win the finals (Auckland Open). They felt relieved. It looks like I can move on now. “

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement