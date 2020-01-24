advertisement

The American star made his first appearance in Melbourne since 2006, beating a stunning 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-5 defeat to 27th-generation Chinese Wang at Rod Laver Arena.

Williams’ bid to match Margarita Courty to a record 24 grandmasters will have to wait a little longer after showing his mistake.

advertisement

Seven-time Australian Open champion Williams lost his fourth game just for the fourth time in his illustrious career before the fourth round of the tournament.

At the same time, Wang was impressive throughout, with early set-ups and a back-to-back set to close out the win in two hours and 41 minutes.

Wang – beat 6-1 6-0 when the pair met at the US Open last year, recovered quickly despite Williams’ pressure and saved three breaks during the long sixth game.

Williams seemed more likely to find a break before Wang did just 5-4.

Looking back a long way, Wang saw the opening of the 15th, shocking Williams.

In the fifth set of the second set, Williams fell to 0-40 and Wang delivered a 3-2 win in advance.

Trying to find his domain, Williams hit a break point in Game 7 before tearing down one in the eighth.

But Williams rose when Wang served in the match, with 15 behind the cross-country professional.

Williams went down 15-40 in the ensuing game to force the decisive tie before presenting the strained tie.

Wang stayed with Williams, despite disappointment in the second series as they completed their service, with the former team scoring two touchdown points in the 12th game.

But he used his third opportunity when Williams put the net back to shock.

VIOLENCE PEACE Wang Kang (27) bt Serena Williams (8) 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5

WINNERS / INDEPENDENT AFTER R AR: Wang – 25/20 Williams – 43/56

EVENTS / STATUS: Wang – 2/1 Williams – 8/4

THE PROJECTS WIN Wang – 3/12 Williams – 1/6

FIRST FLOWER DEPARTMENT WANG – 63 Williams – 56

ON THE EXPENSE OF PROJECTS WINNED IN THE FIRST / SECOND SERVICE Wang – 69/60 Williams – 70/50

Common points: Wing – 121 Williams – 111

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement