advertisement

Double Grand Slam champion Muguruza held a penalty shoot-out in Melbourne, where he is expected to face 14th-seed Kenny in the final on Saturday.

Winner of the French Open and Wimbledon, the Spaniard can add his first collection to his former collection, never having been to the Australian Open quarterfinal before.

advertisement

Taking the 32nd position in the world, the former number one in the former world aims to win the Big Helmet while remaining unnoticed.

We look at the unseen women who won the Grand Slam in the 2000 Australian Open before the final.

2007 Australian Open – Serena Williams

Having missed most of 2006 due to a knee injury, Williams entered the 2007 tournament in Melbourne as the 81st World Ranking. The American went through two rounds before overcoming fifth-seeded Nadia Petrova. Seeds emerge between Ank Anovich and Nikol Vaydisova’s seed victories Williams survived his biggest fears as he made his way to the finals, and in the eighth final, Shaher Perry reached 8-6. In the final, Williams sent Maria Sharapova to win the eighth Grand Slam title.

2009 US Open – Kim Clijsters:

After retirement, Clijsters gave birth to her daughter in early 2008, and in order to qualify for the 2009 US Open she needed a wild card, her first Grand Slam since Melbourne in 2007. The Belgians had the biggest early trials against Marion Bartoli and Venus Williams, surviving in three sets. Before the quarter-final victory. Clijsters beat Serena Williams in the extraordinary semifinals, during which the American threatened the line with a foot injury before Caroline Wozniacki overcame the final for her second major title.

2017 French Open – Jelena Ostapenko

Ostapenko was in excellent shape from clay to Roland Garros, where the Latvians were stunned by the world of tennis. Having failed unsuccessfully at the start of the tournament, Ostapenko won three sets four times in a row, beating Sam Storos, Wozniacki, Tima Opinsky and Simona Aleppo. Coming 20 days earlier, Ostapenko came out of the set and made it 0-3 in the final match of the pre-tournament favorite Aleppo. He became the first Latvian to win the Grand Slam single, the crown also being the first on the WTA Tour.

2017 US Open – Sloane Stephens

The highly regarded Stephens, who was ranked 83rd in the world at the time, won the title in 2017 in New York. The American reached the semifinals (Australian Open) and quarterfinals (Wimbledon) in 2013 before being unable to advance to the fourth round. Leading the 2017 US Championship. His foot injury worsened him almost a year after the 2016 Olympics, but Stephens made his return. He fought with the likes of Dominica ibulkova, Julia Gerges, Anastasia Sevastova and Venus Williams before baptizing Madison Casey for the title of her spouse in the final.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement