advertisement

Roger Federer produced a brilliant show in a first round against Steve Johnson at the Australian Open on Monday.

The Swiss decided against an opening tournament, but showed no signs of rust in the 6: 3-6: 2-6: 2 win against Johnson in the Rod Laver Arena.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, was in control and not even a first delay in rain could slow down a strong performance.

advertisement

Federer, who won six times in Melbourne, had won his last two encounters with Johnson in two sets and won three consecutive times.

READ |

Australian Open 2020: Osaka begins defending its title by winning in straight sets

Federer took control of Johnson early and won 3-0 before Regen delayed the game after the fifth game.

But the short break did little to slow Federer down, especially under the roof of the Rod Laver Arena.

He took the first set and secured a 4-0 lead in the second, another break to start the third set on the way to a convincing win.

Federer meets either Filip Krajinovic or qualifier Quentin Halys in the second round.

advertisement