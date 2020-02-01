advertisement

The all-time greats have come up against a run in Melbourne, where seven-year-old champion ok skipper will start their clash on Thursday as a favorite.

But Federer could not make it to the semifinals, many hoped that the draw was over.

We look more closely at the couple before the show.

Form and results

For the first time in his career, Federer reached the semifinals without facing a top-40 player, but the 20-year-old Swiss Grand Slam champion did the hard work of his run. He was tested by Mill & Millman and Tennis Sandgren, saving seven incredible points in the last game. Federer appears to have been injured in a clash with the world number 100, but later hoped it was “just pain and trouble” because of his anxiety over anxiety.

R1: bt Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2 R2: bt Krajinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1 R3: bt Millman 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8) R4: bt Fucsovics 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 QF: bt Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3:

The Mean Predator, however, has been relatively uneasy since a brief deception started against Jan-Lennard Struff. Especially pleased with his service, the Serbian star dominates, throwing just one set. Dj Tkovichi has scored 84 percent of his first service points, only behind Ivo Karlovich and Thiago Monteiro, who have played two and one matches respectively.

R1: bt Struff 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 2-6 6-1 R2: bt Ito 6-1 6-4 6-2 R3: bt Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2 R4: bt Swelling (14) 6-3 6-4 6-4 QF. Bt Raonic (32) 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-1)

Next:

The Ok Okovich is a favorite at the 50th meeting of the all-time greats, his form and condition seemingly winning him the upper hand against Federer. He holds a 26-23 record against the 38-year-old, but was beaten in the live set when they met in the ATP final late last year. In big goals, the Ok Okovich holds a 10-6 record while he has won three of their four matches in the Australian Open. Ok Terror is unhealthy when it reaches this stage in Melbourne. He won the tournament every time he reached the semifinals.

Paint:

The one who makes it to the final will face Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev or Stan Wawrinka.

What do they say?

Federer. “I think the conditions here are very good for us. Start the year strong, probably with something to do with speed, feeling relaxed here. “

Ok prey. “Roger is Roger. You know, he’s always going to play at such a high level, no matter what the surface. He loves to play such matches, big competitions, semifinals, as well as the grand final. ”

