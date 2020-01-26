advertisement

Nick Kyrgios. Rafael Nadal. Buckle up.

The detonator for the Australian Open 2020 grudge game was pulled when bitter rivals Kyrgios and Nadal started their showdown in round four – just the second meeting since a spectacular war broke out at the Acapulco Open last year.

More importantly, both players enter the game in glowing form.

It is a game that is almost too sharp, too fascinating and too meaningful. It is the dream match of 2020 – and the tennis world is lucky to get it in the first month of the year.

Kyrgios was irresistible and crazy in his 4-hour and 26-minute epic on Saturday night.

The 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-7 7-6 (10-8) win can best be summarized based on the alarming statistics of the match achieved.

Russian Karen Khachanov beat 75 winners and only 44 casual mistakes – a level that would win 95 percent of all games.

Kyrgios caught fire, beating 97 winners and just 52 casual mistakes.

Unfortunately, he now has to go up another level to annoy Nadal – who just threw Pablo Carreno Busta on Saturday with 42 winners and only seven casual mistakes.

media_cameraNick Kyrgios brings the heat.

Kyrgios had to take a break from injury because he had contracted a “left butt” – as he described it – and played the longest game of his career on Saturday.

Nadal is fresh and has not even dropped a set.

Despite the obvious physical drawbacks, Kyrgios will have to resign from his third epic – the struggle is primarily a mental struggle – and here Kyrgios has an almost unprecedented advantage.

The secret behind the prickly rivalry is that no one annoys Rafael Nadal as much as the 24-year-old Australian. Nobody can live rent-free in the noggin of the Spanish master like Kyrgios.

Kyrgios may be the only person with this extraordinary ability to unsettle one of the most mentally strong players tennis has ever seen.

“This is a mental game in many ways,” New York Times tennis expert Christopher Clarey told ABC Offsiders on Sunday.

“Rafa is an experienced player, he loves fighting, but Nick, to be honest, I have never seen anyone who came to Rafa mentally and under his skin like Nick.

media_cameraRafael Nadal was born ready.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in 15 years of reporting on Rafa. It’s fascinating. And I think Nick knows he has that power.”

Clarey described Kyrgios and Nadal as the perfect odd couple for tennis. Kyrgios said it very similarly in his press conference on Sunday morning after 1 a.m.

“He is the most interesting supporting actor in tennis, but he has the talent and charisma to be a leading actor,” said Clarey.

“Will he ever get there, I don’t know.”

Kyrgios is the lucky Gilmore of Rafael Nadal’s shooter McGavin (if McGavin had previously won a green jacket 19 times).

Nadal leads 4-3 in career meetings between the couple; Kyrgios 2-1 on hard courts, but there are currently only two players on the ATP tour who have set records against Nadal (Novak Djokovic 29: 26 and Dustin Brown 2: 0).

But in truth, it’s the tingling relationship the couple has off the field that makes this fight so fascinating.

After Kyrgios had served under arms in Mexico last year, Nadal said to Kyrgios: “The audience, his opponent and himself lack respect.”

Kyrgios replied that Nadal was “super salty” when he appeared on a tennis podcast.

On Saturday, Nadal was asked directly if he liked Kyrgios, and Nadal replied: “I don’t know. I honestly don’t know him to have a clear opinion.

“It’s clear that if he does things that I don’t think are good, I don’t like them.

“If he plays good tennis and shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour and I want my tour to be bigger and not smaller.

“So the players who enlarge the tour are important for the tour.

media_camera Here it goes.

“When he’s ready to play his best tennis and play passionately, he’s one of those guys.”

“Of course, if he does the other stuff, I don’t like it.”

Kyrgios replied on Saturday evening.

“No matter if we don’t like each other or whatever, I think there’s a layer of respect. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I’ve also read that he thinks I’m good for the sport,” he said ,

“There is a layer of respect that we both have for each other. Doesn’t necessarily mean that we like each other.

“I don’t really know Rafa.

“I never really hung out with him, so I don’t really know how he’s doing. I don’t really like him. I never said I didn’t like him. I don’t know him at all.

“Helluva tennis player. I don’t know him as a person. I assume that he is fine. “

The world can see their rivalry renewed in the Rod Laver Arena on Monday evening.

– with AAP

Originally published as Secret behind Kyrgios-Nadal feud

,

