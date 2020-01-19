advertisement

Australia has been rocked by fires in recent months, causing poor air conditions and concern for players’ well-being ahead of the first big storm of the year.

Organizers of the Australian Open came under fire after allowing the election on Tuesday, despite a dense storm forcing Dalila Jakupovic to retire, while also fighting Evgeny Bucard, Bernard Tomarov and Bernard Tomic.

advertisement

Melbourne air quality worries Kvitova suffering from asthma

Federer is insane about air quality, rejects resettlement talk

The main draw begins on Monday, with all eyes on Victoria’s capital, with conditions fluctuating.

Asked if the plaque should go ahead, Conron, associate professor and director of respiratory and sleep medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne, told Omnesport. I think it would be advisable to postpone or postpone the tournament until the weather clears.

“I wouldn’t think there was a risk of long-term damage to your lungs. However, there is a risk of having an asthma attack. For those who know about asthma in particular, they will be significantly harmful. to those who are not. “

Conron, who helped prepare athletes for the 2008 Beijing Olympics because of concerns about poor air quality in China, added: “Everyone will be at high risk of developing respiratory symptoms.

“There will be a lot of sore throat, bad and irritating cough, and a smaller number will probably have symptoms of asthma, particularly if they are not properly controlled.

“If I were to give advice to players and those who wanted to practice in those conditions, they might not.”

Conditions on Tuesday were at “very bad” levels. For such weather, the Environmental Protection Agency Victoria (EPA) recommends avoiding being outdoors and reducing prolonged or heavy physical activity. In some parts of Melbourne and Victoria conditions were “dangerous”. In these conditions, people are urged to close their windows and doors while keeping the level of physical activity as low as possible.

Conron added: “There are athletes who do not know that they have asthma or can only have mild asthma and they are not treated. For this group of people, there is also an increased risk of symptoms associated with poor air quality. they may perform worse than they usually do.

“The other thing is that tennis players are code WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency). So you can’t just treat them with steroids or large doses of inhalers without proper diagnosis, because they pose a risk of being tested and banned.

“At the Australian Open, they had to inform WADA that they were taking drugs. For example, if one does not know that he has asthma and is attacked, you will be allowed to take 16 spoons of ventolin per day. , which doesn’t get to you. Not all inhalers are approved. ”

Dr. Carl Kruzelnik, who holds degrees in physics and mathematics, biomedical engineering, medical science and surgery, also gave insight into the conditions left by anxious tennis players.

“I would say they wouldn’t play it. The right thing to do is to cancel the tournament, “Kruselnik told Omnisport.

“Sitting down, we can breathe five liters of air in a minute. But if we train hard, we can reach 50-70 l. So you have those athletes on the court, and they carry a tremendous amount of air into their lungs and they have a dramatic effect on it. The air is not safe to breathe.

“Our immune system is strengthened by a moderate amount of exercise. But when you reach high-class athletes, their immune system goes to dinner, and they are really fragile.

“These athletes at the Tennis and Olympic Games are afraid of people with the flu. They push their bodies out of what is really healthy but want to win a tournament. What about the impact of air pollution? to them, they are more at risk than a less well-trained person because their immune systems have been stabbed.

“They are pushing so hard, but they have damaged their immune system. So they carry more pollutants, but the bodies are more fragile. You think they have big muscles and can turn. In that sense they can, but almost certainly they will be more fragile. The technical term is insult, infection or contamination. “

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement