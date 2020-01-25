advertisement

Rafael Nadal is not sure if he likes Nick Kyrgios before the eventual encounter of the last 16 at the Australian Open in the couple’s tense relationship. Nadal, number 1 in the world, drove 6: 2: 6: 4 against his compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round at Melbourne Park on Saturday thanks to the ruthless 6-1 victory.

Next up is Nadal, the 19-time Grand Slam champion, either the vicious Australian Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov in Melbourne. All eyes have been on Nadal and Kyrgios since he called the Spanish superstar “salty” last year after the duo exchanged words at the 2019 Mexican Open.

This feud was brought into the limelight after Kyrgios pretended to be Nadal – who called for the 24-year-old to show more respect – when he was called up for a time violation when he beat Gilles Simon in Melbourne Park in the second round.

Nadal was asked about Kyrgios after his match at the Rod Laver Arena. “I don’t know. I don’t know him personally, frankly, to have a clear opinion,” Nadal said to reporters when asked if he liked Kyrgios.

“It is clear, of course, that if he does things that I don’t think are good, that I don’t like. If he plays good tennis and shows his passion for this game, he’s a positive player for our ATP tour and I want my tour to get bigger and not smaller, so the players who make the tour bigger are important to the tour. If he’s willing to play his best tennis and play passionately, one of these guys is natural not me. “

Nadal showed a breathtaking and efficient tennis show against Davis Cup teammate Carreno Busta and met 42 winners and only seven casual mistakes under the Melbourne sun. It took the runner-up of the four-time Australian Open just one hour and 38 minutes to reach the last 16 of a slam for the 47th time in his career.

“It was undoubtedly my best match of the tournament so far. A big difference between today and the past few days,” said the Spanish international. “I served well and started doing forehand damage. I think I served in one fell swoop.”

