Last year, Spanish star Nadal won two majors, lifting 19 at the age of 19 after winning the crown at the US Open.

But despite making four finals since 2012, Nadal has failed to add one crown to Melbourne, where he was successful in 2009.

We look more closely at where the 33-year-old is going as he prepares to launch his Australian Open campaign.

Form and results

Nadal trained for the first grandmasters of the year, playing in the ATP Cup where he appeared in decent shape. He posted victories over Pablo Cuevas, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Yoshihito Nishioka and Alex de Minaur, but was also twice defeated, coming down on David Goff and Novak ok Kovich as Spain finished as referee.

Ready to shake? @ RafaelNadal improves his sentence in the 23rd court.

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 20, 2020

First

He will meet Dalyen for the first time when the duo meet in Melbourne. The Bolivian did well in 2019, though much of his success came on the Challenger Tour. Delien set a 12-16 win record at the ATP Tour level, and he was defeated by Michael Mohammed 6-0 6-1 to start the Auckland qualifier by 2020. In 2016, but it’s hard to see them repeat.

Paint:

If Nadal leaves Delienne, as expected, he will meet Federico Delbonis or aao Sauce. Spain’s Pablo Careno Busta can play in the third round.

What he said

“It’s true that I’ve gone through some tough situations throughout my career, but I’ve always been able, probably with the positive attitude and the right people around me, to be the key. I was able to find a way to continue. It’s something that’s difficult Imagine for me, because for my style of play, as many have said, my career should be a little shorter, but here we are. Happy for that. It is even a big surprise for me to be where I am at my age. I’m happy for everything. I just enjoy the situation. ”

