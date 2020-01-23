advertisement

Nick Kyrgios said he was an “idiot” when he angered family and friends in his player’s box during his breathtaking third set against Gilles Simon.

Kyrgios shot himself in the foot with another mental explosion, but showed undeniable struggle and perseverance to free himself from the difficulties in the 6: 2: 6: 4: 6: 7: 5 battle at the Melbourne Arena on Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old was 4-2 and 15:40, theoretically five points before the game, when the old, evil Kyrgios, who was never far from the surface, went quietly out of his cage and started to play immediately causing chaos.

The result, as always, was chaos and drama at the highest nail-resistant, annoying, and receptive level.

Kyrgios decided to deal with the pressure and emotions by triggering a series of nasty tirades against the people in his player box, including the Aussie Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt.

After withdrawing from free fall in the fourth set, Kyrgios admitted that his behavior was unacceptable.

media_cameraNick Kyrgios wanted to borrow a feeling.

When asked if he wanted to speak to his followers about the negative effects they could have on his performance on the pitch, Kyrgios took responsibility and admitted that the collapse had nothing to do with the friends and family at the Melbourne Arena had to do.

“Not at all,” said Kyrgios.

“I was a little crazy about them and apologized when I went back to the locker room because they don’t deserve it.

“It is not acceptable to me.

“I got a little lost in the third sentence. I put my head down and said to myself, “Just cut the bulls *** and get to work.”

It happened after Australian tennis professional Todd Woodbridge said that Kyrgios’ attempt to relieve his tension by attacking his own player’s box had cost him the third set.

“At the end of the third set, he led all of the energy,” Woodbridge said to Channel 9 of the Kyrgios tirades.

“They didn’t say the right thing, they didn’t stand, they didn’t sit. It’s a distraction that Nick shouldn’t have. It’s not your fault. You’re just trying to support. He uses it. He’s the only player who so goes?

“It’s exhausting for everyone. And it can cost him and it costs him the third sentence.”

Kyrgios, who hit 3-4 in the fourth set, roared that his player’s box had “damned” him.

“Sit down. I don’t care anymore. Sit down. You’re an hour late,” he barked.

He used to ask them to become more energetic with their support.

media_cameraNick Kyrgios asked the fans in his box to stand up for every point he won.

“Say something,” he said.

“F *** me. F *** me. Say something,” he said.

“Maybe something else.

“Of all the things you could say:” Stay hard. “Thank you, man. Thank you. I get that at every stop. Impressive. Impressive. Impressive.” Stay hard “. Yes. That’s good, that’s good. S ***. S ***.

Kyrgios admitted in the press conference that he no longer wants to clear his frustrations from his player box and will do everything he can to prevent this from happening.

“I just want to get better every day,” he said.

“The way I behaved towards my box was unacceptable. I don’t want to do that in my next game. “

He will meet Australians John Millman and Alexis Popyrin in the last 32 of the draw and will now meet either Russian Karen Khachanov [16th] or Swedish Mikael Ymer.

He will go onto the field for this game because the new Australian with number 1 after his appearance in the third round was ahead of Alex de Minaur in the preliminary ATP rankings in 23rd place.

Originally published as “I was a d *** head”: Kyrgios confession

