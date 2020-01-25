advertisement

Karolina Pliskova became the youngest prominent injured at the Australian Open, the second seed to be anesthetized by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams fell in Melbourne Park on Friday.

Pliskova – another candidate for female singles – left the opening slam with the star duo after the defeat on Saturday with 7: 6 (7: 4), 7: 6 (7: 3) and the 30th seed as well the two-time quarter finalist Pavlyuchenkova.

Pliskova was a semi-finalist last year and had achieved or improved her best Australian Open results since her 2013 debut year over year.

However, the runner-up at the 2016 US Open was unable to match her performance at Melbourne Park, where she succumbed to the aggressive Pavlyuchenkova in a strenuous duel in the Rod Laver Arena.

Pavlyuchenkova had a 4: 1 lead in the first set, which was underlined by a second game with 30 points before winning with a tie after the Pliskova rally.

Pliskova, who ended up with 35 winners and 29 penalties, recovered from a slow start in the second half and forced another tie, but the Czech star could not send the game to a decisive round.

After counting 51 winners and 43 mistakes in two hours and 25 minutes, Pavlyuchenkova has met the winner of the year 2016 and the three-time slam winner Angelique Kerber in the last 16.

– Bencic ousted in 49 minutes –

Sixth number Belinda Bencic was defeated by Anett Kontaveit from Estonia in 6 minutes in the third round of the Australian Open in 6: 0, 6: 1.

The 28th Kontaveit meets the Croatian Donna Vekic or the unoccupied Iga Swiatek from Poland in the round of 16 in Melbourne after giving the Swiss a hard lesson.

The 22-year-old Bencic was whitewashed in 20 minutes in the first set at Margaret Court Arena when a double bagel emerged.

She ended the putrefaction in the fourth game of the second set and held her serve to win her first game of the game, but it should only be a temporary break from Kontaveit’s attack.

(With input from AFP)

