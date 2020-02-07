advertisement

In the third set on Sunday, Dj Kwokichi was visited by a coach who responded to the win at Rhode Liver Arena almost four hours later with a 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 win.

The Serbian grandmasters moved up to 17 grandmasters, reaching eighth in the Australian Open, while ranking number one in the world.

But the 32-year-old said he was close to losing as he struggled with his health during the final.

“Restless, I would say,” he said, describing his victory.

“It started really well. I immediately interrupted his ministry. I felt like I was playing alongside a lot of rehearsals in the Australian Open, for him it was the first. It was very important for me to break off his service at the beginning of the game, which happened.

“After losing the second set, I started to feel very bad on the pitch. My energy was significantly reduced.

“To be honest, I still don’t understand why that happened because I do the things I used to do before all my games. I was good at moisturizing and everything. It looks like the doctor said I’m not bad enough.

“I was on the verge of losing the match. Dominic is a fantastic tennis player who plays with tremendous force in his shots, especially from the outset. He uses his piece really well. points. He was a better player. Probably, one point and one hit separated us, it could have gone the other way.

“I served and coached when I was in the fourth and fifth stages of a breakthrough. It has worked twice.

“It could also be different. Serving and volunteering is not what I am used to. I don’t really do that often. I take that as an important tactic in those conditions, and I’m really happy. worked. “

Leading 2-1, Thiem stopped the break point in the fourth set before recovering his energy.

Ok Skinner said he was struggling at the end of the third series and his fight came as a surprise.

“I definitely didn’t feel good. I didn’t know what the next moment would bring. I was trying to keep myself emotionally and emotionally because it was frustrating for me to feel emotionally, ”she said. .

“I was a little shocked that I felt this way because everything was good before the game. For the first two sets everything was fine.

“But it’s something that you have to accept as you go through, such circumstances really make me strong enough to let things go and really try to be in that moment and fight my way back.”

