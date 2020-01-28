advertisement

The match was postponed after a clash with Federer, Tennis Sandgren, led to five charming sets, seven of Switzerland’s big savings, before winning, despite worrying about a groin injury.

Dj Progress was much rudder. World No. 2 Rodon 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-1) in two hours and 49 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena, though the problem with his eyesight failed. stages:

advertisement

Raonic had lost all nine of his previous meetings with the Okwonkies, but without losing a set to get his quarterback Stefanos and Marin Cilic to make it to the quarter-finals, the Canadian had a little more confidence.

Raonich received 35 shots in the game against Kilic, but Dj Chowicz appeared almost out of sight as he read the service. The World No. 35 fight, which could have saved five break points, slipped to 5-4 in the first.

The Dj Rookie finally found the breakthrough with his fourth set point in the next game, celebrating the next day with praise when Raonic pre-empted a wide ball.

The seven-time champion looked at the court, allowing just two unanswered errors in 10 games, and he was 4-1 ahead in the second, which seemed to not be the case after a brilliant back-to-back shot. for another break.

Offended after some supporters rejoiced at the missed first serve with a double fault, Dj Tucker responded with a point to his box as he closed the set at 2-0.

Raonic has restored some of its metro-economic rhythm that showed earlier in the rounds, but failed to put enough pressure on Dj Rookie’s serve, a simple punch into the net at 3-2 and 30-40, and the third to gain a possible exit. tribulation

Two shocking defensive shots and a line down the fore-line hit Raonik, who looked at the net face-to-face, and the Serb disappointed with his missile coming out of the hall after being unable to overcome 4-3.

Raonich happily guided 5-4 after the okwitch pushed back on the contact lens problem, and he seemed still concerned about his vision as he consulted with the coach about changing the finish.

Raonich found four more great services to curb breaks, and fashionable walleye made it 6-5, ok okokichi’s problems remain despite eye drops after the previous game.

The T-3 was up 3-0 after Raonic learned of the day before, and a similar omission gave Dj-Tovi the victory in his first five games.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement