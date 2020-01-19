advertisement

A record seven-time champion in Melbourne, the Serb will make several stops in the first Grand Prix of the year.

By the end of last year, the Dj Rider was strong, except for the ATP finals failure, and the year 2020 was impressive.

We look more closely at where the 16-time champion, who is his leader, is.

Form and results

The Dj Djovichi led Serbia to the ATP Cup success to start the year, and he did so in style. The 32-year-old recorded singles over Rafael Nadal and Daniel Medvedev, while also beating Dennis Shapovalov, Gael Monfils, Kevin Anderson and Christian Gary. If anyone doubted that Australia would be hard to beat, those questions were answered quickly.

In the first round, Straff is waiting for him, who would appear to be one of the most difficult things to do, as the German is 37th in the world. Stroff enjoyed a strong 2019, including a semifinal in Oakland and Stuttgart and the last eight in Barcelona and Basel, while he stunned Alexander Zverev in Indian Wales. However, the previous squad had won two straight victories over Straff in the previous two meetings, including a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory at the French Open last year.

Paint:

Dj popper must face some early problems. Wildcard Tatsuma Ito or loser Prajnesh Gunneswaran are waiting for Struff to pass, and 30th seed Dan Evans could be his third-round opponent.

What he said

“I think that the bases are definitely a motivation, at the same time they are proud of what I have achieved in my career. They give more importance to why I still compete in professional tennis. But at the same time, there are a few other higher goals that I have sort of as a driving force, I think more than any other important thing. But they are all important. ”

