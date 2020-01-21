advertisement

The seven-time champion Serbian record star needed four sets to open.

The ok skipper is still at the forefront of the tie with Tatsuma Ito in the second round on Wednesday (January 22).

advertisement

We look more closely at the form of the 16-time champion of those grandmasters who is going through a clash.

9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Tour level match wins. @ DjokerNole participates in # AusOpen # 14 for the 14th consecutive year, def. Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5) 6-2 2-6 6-1. # AO2020 pic.twitter.com/pnqAHZ8YIL:

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 20, 2020

Form and results

Even the ok skipper was the first to win in his opening round. The 32-year-old made his debut for the first time in his career and won the first round of the Australian Open, beating Jan-Lennard Struff four times. The last time he opened his door in Melbourne was in 2006 when he was beaten by Paul Holstein. Dj Predator can do better for the test, finishing 6-0 in the ATP Cup Final to start his 2020 season.

R1: bt Struff 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 2-6 6-1:

Next:

Due to the rain, Ito’s brace was postponed until Tuesday, but the 31-year-old Japanese from Aponia needed a little time to move past the loser Presheshe Guneswara 6-4 6-2 7-5. Ito is number 146 in the world, but in 2012 it reached the top 60 ranking. However, he has played mostly on the Challenger Tour since 2013 and has never met an ok catcher with whom he will be easily promoted.

Paint:

If Dj Shaker gets to Ito as expected, then in the third round he will play 30th Dan Evans or Yoshihito Nishoka of Japan. Possible rivals Diego Schwartzman (14th generation) and Dusan Lajovic (24th).

What he said

“It’s great to be back in this arena, which has a special place in my heart. This has been the most successful trial of my career. I love going back to Australia, tennis country. I want to thank everyone for staying up until midnight and supporting the two players. “

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement