advertisement

Australian Open 2020: Bartie rescues ure urenco fear, Venus surprises Coco

Ok Tweaker was rescued from fear in the Rhode Lover Arena, but the 16-time champion eventually moved to the second round in Melbourne Park.

advertisement

Finishing eighth in the Australian Open, second-generation okk will face either Tatsuma Ito or Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the third round.

The world number 37 tournament featured a difficult opening experience for Str Kovichi, especially with former Serbian star strategist Craig O’Shanes at his corner.

Straff, who had never beaten Dj Priest, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, was not exaggerated, displaying aggression from the starting point and the net.

Although at first glance, when Dj Shaker defeated 4-2 and rallied for a 5-2 advantage, Straffer did not interfere and came out again in three consecutive games despite saving some points on the road, leveling up and then forcing him to tie the tie. break.

The Dj Predator, however, succeeded in deterring the angry German and the taxpayer by using a wide range of services to close it a second time.

Straffe was clearly feeling the effects when he quickly fell 2-0 at the start of the second, and the ok catcher never gave up before he again broke for a two-set series.

For Ok Ok, this seemed ordinary, but he was the third to suffer indescribable temptation as he returned to Stroff’s chances of great tribulation.

Prior to Pair Tweezer’s service, the pair stopped taking breaks at AWOL, allowing Struff to move to 4-2, before Dj Tweezer served two double-doubles, giving Struff 30-30 for life.

In the fourth quarter, normalcy restarted quickly, however, and Tkovich opened the game with a 4-1 lead again after closing out Struff, who sealed his 900th round victory.

VIOLENCE PEACE Novak ok Detective (2) bt Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 2-6 6-1

WINNERS / INDEPENDENT AFTER R AR: Ok Tweezer – 44/28 Struff – 39/34

EVENTS / STATUS: Ok Tweezer – 14/3 Struff – 13/7

THE PROJECTS WIN Ok Tweezer – 64% Struff – 80%

FIRST FLOWER DEPARTMENT Ok Turner – 65 Screws – 56

IN ACCOUNT OF PROJECTS WINNED IN FIRST / SECOND SERVICE Ok Turner – 77/50 Struff – 65/41

Common points: Ok Turner – 113 Struff – 91

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement