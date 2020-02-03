advertisement

Novak Djokovic has underlined his ambition to beat Roger Federer’s record Grand Slam title.

An eighth Australian Open title – an extension of his previous men’s record – came on Sunday when Djokovic defended Dominic Thiem in five sets.

Thiem’s ​​path seemed to be an exciting one when he won 2-1 in sets. Experience at the highest level was evident, however, when Djokovic recovered to triumph again in Melbourne Park.

With the right level of fitness, Djokovic has every chance to break Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles and put his scalp on the list of men who have spent most of the weeks in the top spot.



After winning 17 slams, Djokovic will be 33 years old two days before the start of the French Open and offer the possibility of an 18th major.

Roland Garros has traditionally lost Rafael Nadals, and the Spaniard would equal Federer’s total if another title lands in Paris.

But Djokovic could outlast his two rivals on tour, and there’s no question that the Serb wants to be at the top of the all-time list.

“At this stage of my career, Grand Slams are the ones that I value the most. They are the ones that I prioritize,” said Djokovic.

“I have professional goals. Grand Slams are one of the main reasons why I still want to compete and play a full season to reach historic number one. That is the other big goal.”

“I have put myself in this position, which is really good at the moment. I am very happy with the way I started the season. It sets the tone for the rest of the year.”

“I had the privilege of winning this big tournament eight times. If you start the season with a Grand Slam win, you will gain a lot of confidence and your expectations for the rest of the season are quite high.

“Whatever happens, this season is already a success.”

Djokovic used the Australian Open as a platform to build one of the great tennis careers.

He landed his first slam against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Melbourne 12 years ago and will almost certainly start as a favorite in 12 months if he targets a ninth Australian Open.

“Especially in the first part of my career, I dreamed of winning as many Grand Slams as possible,” said Djokovic.

“When I started winning a couple of Grand Slams a year, a couple of years in a row, I felt like I could challenge Roger and Pete Sampras, all those guys who have won most of the Grand Slams of their careers in history of tennis. “

Djokovic’s goal is to be the player with the most weeks as ATP world number 1. He is easily accessible and could be secured this season.

He starts a 276th week in the top ranking on Monday, only Sampras (286 weeks) and Federer (310 weeks) are ahead of him.

