Nick Kyrgios is irresistible when he’s in this mood.

One of the most controversial figures in Australian sport seemed to have the entire Melbourne Arena crowd on his side as he entered the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 7-6 (3) 7-6 (1) victory Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

The straight sets were not without drama for number 23.

KYRGIOS ‘SCOFFS ON BANANA QUESTION

media_cameraNick Kyrgios threw the sink away.

Nick Kyrgios celebrated his victory in the first round by cleaning up the area around his chair in the Melbourne Arena.

Kyrgios spent so much time cleaning up his equipment and trash that would have been left behind that Channel 9 was forced to postpone his interview with John McEnroe after the game in court.

The Australian seemed to get a little too carried away when he threw his official clothes and towels into the screaming crowd right behind the referee’s chair.

After throwing away everything he could, Kyrgios even threw a banana peel at a happy fan in the third or fourth row.

The fan seemed even more excited than the crowd around them, getting free towels.

media_cameraNick Kyrgios throws a banana into the crowd.

However, Kyrgios was in no mood to explain his kind gestures at his post-game press conference and scoffed when asked to explain the decision.

“You have to do better, brother,” said Kyrgios.

“Is this a serious question? Oh my God. Next question.”

Channel 9’s Jim Courier used to describe Kyrgio’s charities as a “yard sale.”

“He does housework. He cleans up the bank before he comes to John McEnroe,” said Courier.

“It’s a new nick. Give away some souvenirs. He keeps his Laver Cup captain waiting. He’s done that before. Looks like a yard sale out there.”

Kyrgios also scoffed at the moment of the game when the lights in the Melbourne Arena had gone out for more than a minute.

He said the brief interruption did not put him in phase.

When asked if it affected his concentration, Kyrgios replied: “I won the match in two sets. I wouldn’t say it was too much of a distraction.

“The lights are only dimmed. What kind of answer do you want from me right now? “

SONEGO LEAVES MCENROE SPEECHLESS WITH REVERSE CHALLENGE

media_cameraNick Kyrgios got the last laugh.

Lorenzo Sonego delivered a tactical master stroke against Nick Kyrgios in the first set when he challenged his own serve – which was substituted in by the line judge.

Sonego’s first serve was devoured by an aggressive Kyrgios who leaned back with an offensive forehand and was looking for a clean winner on the other side of the nest.

However, Sonego challenged its first serve – and HawkEye tracking technology showed that it had been sailing for a long time.

Kyrgios remained calm through the bizarre moment and was rewarded only seconds later when Sonego butchered the value of his successful reverse challenge with a double mistake.

The whole incident was difficult to explain for tennis legend John McEnroe in the commentary on Channel 9.

“It was Sonego who contested the serve,” he said helplessly.

“The ball passed me, so I’m going to challenge my own serve? Unless Kyrgios challenged. I’m trying to find out what happened there.

“I think it doesn’t matter. Double fault.”

Originally published as "Oh my god": Kyrgios mocks

