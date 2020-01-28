advertisement

Nick Kyrgios admitted that he was “shocked” to lose his tense game against Rafael Nadal in the fourth round at the Australian Open, but spoke of his appreciation for the world’s number one.

Amid an apparent calming of relations between the two rivals, Nadal Kyrgios praised in court in his interview after having a close encounter with 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4) in three hours won and 38 minutes.

Nadal had defeated a worthy opponent and said the 24-year-old could take part in any tournament if he maintained his level of performance.

The result was the same as when he beat Kyrgios at Wimbledon last year, but the Australian felt much closer this time to taking an angry victory.

“I mean, I appreciate it,” said Kyrgios when asked about Nadal’s comments.

“I have known this for the past four years, but the problem for me is that I am able to develop the same attitude over and over again. Hopefully I can keep doing that. I just take it on day after day and try it be positive, just bring positive mood.

“Rafa was really good. Played too well. The field was really slow. I just couldn’t get a ball past him.”

“I tried to serve and volley, try to drop-drop. At some point I would have to win the point three times to win a point. It’s just the champion, the player he is.”

“He makes you play the extra ball. He played well considering how slow (the field) was. He served very well, hit his backhand very well. He only played the bigger points better than me . “

“I am shocked to have lost. Obviously these are the games I want to win the most. I had chances. I was a few points away from the third and fourth set.”

“This time it felt a lot tighter, especially in the 5: 5 game in the third set where I was a couple of times. He played some incredible points. I felt that if I had this third set I would have really really been on it.

“I felt the game was spinning a little. If I broke in this game I would have thought I would increase my intensity and energy. This time I definitely felt a lot closer. I felt that at Wimbledon.” as if I hadn’t played so well. “

Kyrgios was pleased with his progress on and off the pitch last month after an emotional period inspiring fundraisers for the Bushfire crisis in Australia.

And his tournament is not over yet. A mixed double campaign is running alongside Amanda Anisimova.

Kyrgios added: “Overall, the whole summer was fun. My focus is now changing to mixed.

“I just want to go out and have fun. I’m still in the tournament. I won’t take it for granted another day at the Australian Open.”

“I think I play tennis better than I do (in the quarter-finals of 2015). You see my draw back then against the opponents I played this time, probably a lot harder this time.

“I felt good. I felt really fresh. I was ready to go five when it was necessary to get there.

“I have the feeling that I have made progress as a person. As a tennis player, I don’t care that much, but I feel good and definitely want to continue in this direction.”

