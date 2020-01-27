advertisement

Kobe Bryant was a young renegade while wearing number 8 on the back for the Lakers – an aggressive tyro who wanted to prove he was one of them.

But he wanted a clear line after star teammate Shaquille O’Neal traded in 2004 and accepted number 24 as a sign of his personal growth.

“When I first came in at 8:00 am, I was really trying to plant your flag,” said Bryant. “I have to prove that I belong to this league here. I have to prove that I am one of the best in this league. You follow them. It’s uninterrupted energy and aggressiveness and all that.

“Then 24 is a growth of it. The physical characteristics are no longer the same as before, but the level of maturity is higher. Marriage, children. Start to have a broader perspective by being one of the older ones on the team instead of being the youngest. Things develop. “

Nick Kyrgios is now 24 and is in his eighth season as a professional tennis player. If that’s not creepy enough, last night’s game against Rafael Nadal could be remembered as the start of his own second chapter.

Kyrgios went to the Rod Laver Arena with Bryant’s 8th kit in honor of the tragic death of the NBA star early Monday morning (AEDT), but his struggles in a 6-3 3-6 7-6 7-6 loss showed him it is ready to graduate at number 24.

Nadal was not the only one to welcome the Aussie’s approach, but his approval is probably the most widespread given his position in the game and previous criticism of Kyrgio’s stance.

“What can I say about Nick, if he plays with this positive attitude like today, he is good for our sport,” said Nadal in his interview on the pitch.

“I think if he plays with this positive factor like today, he gives our sport a lot of positive things. I encourage him to continue working because he is one of the greatest talents, frankly, one of the greatest talents we have on our tour. And I like it when Nick Kyrgios does it. “

Kyrgios, fighting the tears as he entered the courtyard, showed that he was motivated by Bryant’s tense encounter.

“It’s terrible news. If anything, it motivated me. When you look at the things he stood for, that he wanted to remember, I felt that it helped me tonight, if at all,” said Kyrgios.

“When I had a break in the fourth, I definitely thought about it. I resisted. “

Kyrgios, a crusader among the bushfire victims, donated $ 200 for every ace he hit and played for higher forces all summer. Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash drove him to Nadal, although he had had the longest, physically brutal match of his career this year, the third round.

“I mean, I’m a Celtics fan. When I saw Kobe do what he did, it was hard to break the hearts of so many Celtics fans,” said Kyrgios.

“I don’t think they like him more. He was different in how he trained, how he did things, how he played. He was special.

“Just sad. For example, when I think about my life, it’s literally basketball. When I think about it, it’s hard. It’s difficult.”

Kyrgios, who did not play a quarter-final in a Grand Slam after five years, was shocked that he had missed out again on his major. “These are the games I want to win the most,” he said. “But overall this summer was fun. I feel like I’ve made progress as a person. “

The 24-year-old has also made progress in the ranking. The unique number 13 in the world rankings is expected to return to the top 20 for the first time since August 2018.

– with AAP

Originally published as Kyrgios, Kobe Singlet can now change

