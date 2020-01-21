advertisement

The World Number One started its campaign in Melbourne with a 6-2 6-3 6-0 victory over Hugo Dalyen on Tuesday (January 21st).

After winning two glittering slams last year, Nadal is only once away from joining Roger Federer for a record 20 men’s record titles.

But the Spaniard refuses to think about the potential to reach the pitch before the second round match with Federica Delbonis or Joao Sousa.

Australian Open 2020. Nadal defeats Delien in the first round

“No. I’m thinking of Susa or Delbonis. That’s all. I’m thinking about my practice tomorrow, try to keep track of the level of tennis I’ve played in the third set. That should be my main goal today, “Nadal said. conference

“I have to play at my highest level if I want to keep going. If I can reach my highest level, then I have to worry. If I can play at my highest level, I usually get good chances, if not impossible.

Rafa Rolls 🏃‍♂️ @ RafaelNadal takes a brave effort from Deleni and slams the door 6-2 6-3 6-0. # AO2020 |: #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/s5svPwjzFE:

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 21, 2020

“I don’t care about 20 or 15 or 16. I’m just thinking about trying to keep going, keep enjoying my tennis career. It’s not like 20 is the number I need to reach. If I get to 20, it’s fantastic. If I am 19 then I’m very happy about all the things I’ve done in my tennis career.

“I am very pleased with my tennis career as I give it the most. That’s the only thing that matters, because to be honest, it’s something I don’t really think about.

“I don’t think I will reach 21 characters in the future, for example, I would be happier to be 19 at the age of 10. I won the US Open a few months ago, and I was very happy about it. But today I’m happier than if I didn’t win the US Open. Maybe not. That’s the only thing that matters in this life.

“Of course, I want to do it in the best possible way, because that’s what I’ve been doing almost from the beginning of my life. But the only thing I can do is that I do my best to try to go the best way possible. the rest will see the future. “

