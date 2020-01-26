advertisement

Their fears began in February last year and do not indicate how they will be attending the Australian Open’s final 16th Monday.

As couples update their hostilities in Melbourne, we look at the timetable of events that led to the biggest tennis clash.

advertisement

February 2019 – Sparks flies to Acapulco

Kirgios’s first meeting with Nadal in 2014 was at the All England Club, when 19-year-old Kirgios was a stunning Wimbledon double champion to reach the quarter-finals.

However, their Mexican Open date five years later completely changed things. Kirgios lost to Nadal in the second round to win the ATP Tour. Kirgios was in a brilliant and dangerous position, gathering from the Empire, saving three game points and trying underwater services. He also complained that Nadal needed a lot of time to serve.

. @ RafaelNadal in 4D. Yes, please 🤩 # AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/L0TPELahCI:

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 25, 2020

After that, Nadal told reporters: “He’s a player who has tremendous talent, can beat the Grand Slams or fight for the number one spot. He has no respect for the crowd, the opponent, and himself … I don’t think he’s a bad guy. but he has little respect for society and his opponent. “

Kirgios replied: “He doesn’t know anything about me. So I’m not going to listen at all. That’s how I play. I play the way he plays very slowly between points. There are rules in the book. he has to pay for the server speed, but Rafa has his speed every time, so I’m not going to comment on it. He has his own game. I got my game. We played well. It’s a sport People are different, so I’m not going to take that into account. ”

March 2019 – Uncle Ton pursues Kirgios

In Indian Wells, Nadal tried to stop what he was saying, but his uncle, Tony, again mixed up the fire.

“Raffi is completely right. He (Kirgios) has no education and intelligence. He has to fight for the best rankings, instead he is No. 40. He’s not a bad person. but he has repeatedly disrespected me for coming back. “

May 2019 – Kirgios returns to serve as the war of words continues

Never press anyone and do not fire, Kirgios responded with his “No challenges left” podcast, as brittle feathers appeared on Australians who had failed before the French Open.

Nick 🇦🇺 𝔾ℝ𝕀𝕋 @ NickKyrgios participates in #AusOpen for the third time, def. Karen Khachanov 6-2 7-6 (5) 6-7 (6) 6-7 (7) 7-6 (8), where he will face No. 1 Rafael Nadal. # AO2020 pic.twitter.com/f9CWmdAEwG:

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 25, 2020

Describing Nadal as “salty,” Kirgios told tennis player Ben Rothenberg. “When he wins, it’s good. He won’t say anything bad, he’ll credit the opponent, “He was a great player.” But soon as I beat him, it’s like. “He has no respect for me, my fans, and he has no respect for the game.”

“I don’t feel good about you. I feel Tony’s uncle, and he said, “He has no education.” I’m like, ‘bra (brother), I’ve been in school for 12 years, you’re an idiot. I am very educated. I understand you’re offended, I beat your family again. “

July 2019 – Kirgios and Nadal reunite at Wimbledon

Fans and experts were swimming their lips as Kirgios and Nadal head to Wimbledon in the second round. Nadal emerged victorious in four sets after a fierce and tense fight. Kirgios served in the offseason, got a rough break for non-sporting behavior and hit Nadal with endless patterns.

Asked if he regrets not apologizing for shooting Nadal, Kirgios replied: “Why should I apologize? … I couldn’t hit him. He hit his race, no. Why do I apologize? I won the point. “

“I am not interested: Why would I apologize? I mean the friend has as many slips as the money in the bank account. I think he can take the ball to his chest, brother. I’m not going to apologize to him at all, ”Kirgios added.

“I was going for him. Yes, I wanted to hit him with a chest square. He probably has decent hands. “

2020 January – Kirgios blames Nadal for escalating tensions

The quick transfer to the Australian Open and Kirgios has already added more spice to the tasty fourth round game. Kirgios opposed Nadal as he was urged to break a time in Melbourne’s second round victory over Gilles Simon.

Asked if he likes Kirgios after his daily victory over Pablo Carreno Busta on Saturday, Nadal’s answer is telling. “I do not know: I personally do not know him to have an honest opinion, “Nadal told reporters. “Of course, it’s clear that when he does things that I think aren’t good, I don’t like it.

“When he plays good tennis and he is passionate about this game, he is a positive player for our tour, and I want my tour to be bigger, not smaller. That’s why players who make tours bigger are important for the tour. When he is ready to play his best tennis and play with passion he is one of those guys. When he does other things, of course, I don’t like it. “

# AO2020 Third Round Victory Goals 💯 @ NickKyrgios |: #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/wir7RBOAhl:

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 25, 2020

After earning a day with Nadal courtesy of the marathon magnate, Kirgios said at a news conference: “At the end of the day we are two different tennis players. We go about it completely differently … Whether or not we are. ” I think that each other or whatever, I think there’s a layer of respect, he’s one of the greatest of all time.

“I’ve also read that he thinks I’m good for sports. There is a layer of respect that we both have for each other. It doesn’t necessarily mean that we love each other, but we’re going to go out there and contrast. styles and personalities.

“I don’t really know Rafah. I’ve never hung out with him or anything like that. So I don’t know how he is. I really don’t like her. I don’t know him at all. Hell of a tennis player. Don’t recognize him as a person. I’m sure it’s good. “

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement