advertisement

Monfils showed no signs of injury as he moved to the fourth round in Melbourne Park due to a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-3 win over Ernest Gulbis on Saturday.

After that, Monfils was asked about his hand and fitness following a video game report, and the 33-year-old entertainer aimed for the media.

advertisement

“You know, as I say, it’s a misunderstanding with people. I say this in a funny way, to be honest, but it’s a disgrace to be honest with you because I’m good, “Monfils told reporters.

“I’m in my second week playing big tennis. I think it’s just the person who, I don’t know, tries. You know I played the ATP Cup, it was good. I’ve been practicing here for a month. fine

“I never said I was injured. Somehow you know you’re playing PlayStation, is this? Come on. And it’s easy, because I think I’m a good name to make such a good story. Now you know. ”

In the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, Monfils will face fifth-generation Dominic Thiem for the second time in his career.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement