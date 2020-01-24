advertisement

Mirka Federer is each of us.

The wife of tennis legend Roger Federer had to put up with it from the stands when her husband had been on the professional tennis track for more than 20 years.

The blockbuster on Friday evening with the Australian John Millman at the Australian Open showed that even after winning 20 grand slam crowns, Mirka rides the emotions of five sets of grand slam tennis as uncomfortably as any other tennis fan with a modern mind Epic was given in Melbourne Park.

Mirka has experienced all feelings.

She drove every point. Soaring and flattening with every Federer winner when the Swiss ace appeared on the ropes late in the thriller.

Even for them – even for anyone – Friday night was just too much.

media_cameraMirka Federer was just as nervous as everyone else in the Rod Laver Arena.

The human heart is not designed to survive a battle as exciting and dramatic as the show Federer and Millman showed.

It pushed her to the limit.

Mirka felt the pinch in the second set when her husband made a dramatic comeback to win the competition in one set.

You saw her biting her nails and hiding her face.

Her gross discomfort was the talk of the tennis world, even in the middle of her husband’s roller coaster fight.

It was just a taste of the agony that was to come when Millman turned the match upside down by sending it into a fourth set with 6-4 6-7 4-6 6-4.

“Mirka works hard. It’s a struggle, ”said Australian tennis pro Todd Woodbridge, when Mirka’s vision was shown 2-2 in the fifth set during Channel 9.

It should be illegal for a person to feel all of these things.

Mirka Federer stood by Roger over 1000 times. But I’m not sure I’ve ever seen her so desperate. By living every single point as a 20-time Grand Slam champion, you’re trying to defeat John Millman in the fifth set #AusOpen https://t.co/cAr6FZ9E6j

– Uche Amako (@UcheAmako) January 24, 2020

Federer holds from 15-40 for 4-3 in 5th place.

Poor Mirka.

– José Morgado (@josemorgado), January 24, 2020

Mirka has made it a habit to make headlines worldwide about the waves of emotions she has to endure when she watches her husband play.

On Wednesday night, she was seen taking pictures of Federer using her cell phone in the Rod Laver Arena when he played his match in the second round.

Mirka’s touching gesture to take her husband’s photos, like any other woman watching her husband play, was well received by sports fans around the world.

Mirka is so damn delightful that after 22 years she still takes pictures of Roger during his matches.

(delete admin pls if this is too stalkery, sorry i mean no harm) pic.twitter.com/5R1vebDQC3

– Fiona 💯 + 3️⃣ (@federering) January 22, 2020

Originally published as Federer’s wife “so desperate” in epic

