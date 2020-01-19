advertisement

After a terrific 2019 run that included a final run of the US Open, Medvedev is considered one of the contenders in Melbourne, where Monday marks the first big slam of the year.

But 14 of the last 16 Australian Open have won Novak Dj Kovich, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, and the trio are favorites again.

Medvedev, the fourth seed who will have a hard time meeting Francis Thiafo, says his regular confrontation with adults inspires confidence.

“I think that from time to time I play against them, especially the more you go to big tournaments, the more opportunities you have to play them,” he said at a news conference on Saturday.

“The more you play them, the more you know where you compare them. For example, in the ATP Cup match, Novak was always kind. I managed to come back, almost win the game. I mean, they still won it. They won the whole ATP Cup, but I felt really close.

“Games like this give you confidence that you can do it, but it’s really tough.”

Medvedev’s run to reach the final at Flushing Meadows was the first time he had come out of the fourth round.

The 23-year-old Russian said he was looking at at least a quarter-final in Melbourne this year.

“It’s always difficult to answer. It’s good to win the Australian Open, but if you ask me what I’m happy about, it always depends on who you play, who you lose, ”Medvedev said.

“But I would say I’ll be satisfied with the quarters. As I always say, the first goal for me is to win step by step.

“If I’m a quarterback, I’m not going to be there and say, ‘Well, I’ve accomplished my goal, that’s enough for this tournament.’

“Any tournament I play, I want to win it. But I would say the quarters will be satisfying. “

