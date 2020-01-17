advertisement

Williams and Goff will meet for the second time in the blockbuster opening season.

But there are a few intriguing clashes in the first round of the first big slam of the year, and we look at six of the best.

Australian Open 2020 Lottery. Ok Predator is in the process of clashing with Federer as Venus meets Goff again

Damir Dzumur – Stan Wawrinka (15)

Wawrinka would prefer a friendlier draw than the man he lost in two of his three meetings. The 2014 Swiss champion was resurrected last year, while in 2017 Dzumur was unable to reproduce the form of his crushing season. However, the Bosnian beat Gen Vavrinka in Geneva last year by three sets, so he will have a grand slam champion last year. to be at his best.

Daniel Medvedev (4) vs. Frances Tiffo

Tiafoe was thrilled to make the trip to Melbourne in the quarter-finals last year, but that proved to be the highlight of his 2019 season. The American started slowly until 2020 with the first round defeats in Doha and Oakland, but was competitive last year against Medvedev 6-2 7-5 in Washington. After a spectacular 2019 game that included reaching the final of the US Open, Medvedev is likely to put a stop to the “Big Three,” despite having to go through some difficult things first.

Fourth-seed Daniel Medvedev opens in the second quarter against Francis Tiffo. # AO2020 |: #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/015n3ZhYh4:

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 16, 2020

Sam Querrey v. Borna Koric (25)

While he has resigned since 2017, Courier will test his chances against Korik after a difficult end to the Croatians last year. Korik finished 2019 with six straight losses and suffered two more defeats in the CTP Cup, defeating Dominic Thiem. After making four consecutive first-round appearances in Melbourne, Korik reached fourth last year, and Courier has never been out of the third round in Melbourne. Korik won their only previous match at the 2015 French Open.

Venus Williams v Coco Gauff:

39-year-old Williams is likely to meet 15-year-old Guff once again, choosing any first round match. At Wimbledon last year, Goff stunned Williams 6-4 6-4, and his rating (313), compared to now (66), tells how he ends 2019 as the teenager followed that up with a Linz title. Williams left Brisbane due to injury, thus becoming a huge heavyweight champion for the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Defending champion Naomi Ossetian plays Marie Buzkova in one round, and Venus Williams plays Coco Goff. # AO2020 |: #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GQsOYSeLFw:

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 16, 2020

Christina Mladenovich – Carolina Pliskova (2)

Pliskova has enjoyed Melbourne in recent years, reaching at least a quarter-final in each of the past three, but got off to a difficult start in 2020. The Czech is crushing the title win in Brisbane, and that will give him much needed confidence. ahead of Mladenovich’s 10th world number. The pair have split the previous four matches, with Mladenovic winning the last of 2017.

Donna Vekic (19) vs. Maria Sharapova

Wildlife, Sharapova would be in danger of a draw, and she landed next to the 19th seed Vekic. Wekitch was fined 2019 for climbing to the top 20 in the world, while Sharapova struggled with injuries and fell to 145th in the rankings. The Wizard should be the favorite of the leader, but if the five-time major winner Sharapova can find some way, the Russian is always a threat and was last bowed out in the opening round in Melbourne in 2010.

