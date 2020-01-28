advertisement

09:37 (ACTUAL): Enter America’s Tennys Sandgren, followed by Roger Federer, world number 3, in the Rod Laver Arena.

An exciting evening awaits you in the Rod Laver Arena. With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, the parallels narrow in a likely semi-final competition. Are we going to witness excitement? Will Sandgren drain a timeless Roger? Will Milos Raonic’s missile attack anger seven-time champion Djokovic? Stay tuned to find out what’s next!

Previous tournament:

Federer – Round 1 – vs. S.Johnson – 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

Round 2 – against Krajinovic – 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Round 3 – Against Millman – 4-6, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8)

Round 4 – v Fucsovics – 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Sandgren – Round 1 – against Trungeliti – 6-1, 6-4, 7-5

Round 2 – v Berretini – 7-6 (5), 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 7-5

Round 3 – v Querrey – 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Round 4 – against Fognini – 7-6 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (2), 6-4

numbers game

Round of 16 of the Australian Open (W-L)

Roger Federer – 15 * (14-0)

Rafael Nadal – 12 * (6-5)

Novak Djokovic – 11 * (7-3)

Milos Raonic – 5 * (1-3)

Stan Wawrinka – 5 * (3-1)

Tennys Sandgren – 2 * (0-1)

Dominic Thiem – 1 *

Alexander Zverev – 1 *

Federer posted his four-player against Fucsovics and was asked about his 28-year-old American opponent.

“I wonder why he’s not ranked higher, to be honest. Every time I see him playing, I feel like he’s playing really well. He has a lot of things in his game that he deserves to be higher. “

On the other hand, Sandgren hopes to live a dream in the second quarter-finals at the Australian Open and improve his 5-2 record (W-L) against the top 20.

“It would be incredibly special to be able to play (Roger) at least once in my career. Playing him on a big stage like a slam would be a lot of fun. “

—–

Only in: Ash Barty enters her first Australian Open semi-final and defeats world number one 7 Petra Kvitova in two movements: 7-6 (6), 6-2.

09:25 (IS) In an early afternoon, Swiss maestro Roger Federer starts for the first time at the Australian Open this year to ward off a Tennys challenge!

Yes, the 20-time Grand Slam champion hopes to make hay after the successive late night matches in frosty Melbourne while the sun is shining! As the balls slowed down in his preliminary round matches at low temperatures, World No. 3 was given the feeling of a clay court as he stretched past his opponents. In his 15th quarter-final at the Australian Open, the Swiss competes against Tennys Sandgren in 100th place. This competition could put Federer’s physicality and space on the field to the test.

The tall man from Tennessee, Sandgren, who reached the quarter-finals here in 2018, will hope that he can make use of an unpredictable Federer who was not in his best shape. Federer will have to cut off his job as he hopes to block Sandgren in her power first meeting ever.

