Ash Barty made history tonight at the Rod Laver Arena and defeated rival Alison Riske in three sets.

The previous Australian who qualified for the consecutive quarter-finals of the Australian Open was Pat Rafter in 1988.

In fact, no Australian has qualified for the quarter-finals of the singles twice since the 1988 Grand Slam tournament was moved to Melbourne Park.

When Ash Barty beats Alison Riske tonight, she is the first Australian since Pat Cash to play the # AusOpen quarter-finals in a row in 1987-88.

The last Australian to play the AO quarter-finals in a row was Wendy Turnbull (1980-81-82-83-84). @ Wwos

– Brett Graham (@brett_graham) January 26, 2020

“It was the third time I had spell last week, so I think it was the third time tonight,” said Barty after the game.

“I just had to stay tuned. It was very difficult from different angles.

“It was an incredible year for me … It was amazing. I’m just excited to have another opportunity in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam. It doesn’t happen every week, so I’m really excited.”

On Saturday, after an incredible twelve months winning the French Open and securing first place in the WTA rankings, Barty was named Young Australian of 2020.

She will face Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals.

1. SET

Barty’s fourth round match started perfectly, leading 3-0 nine minutes before the start.

The Australian competes against Riske, whom she has never defeated. The American eliminated Barty from last year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Barty got two breakpoints to take the lead 4-0, but an unchecked mistake in the backhand and Riske’s precise ace prevented the chance.

In an incredible momentum change, Riske received two breakpoints to put the set back into service. The American did just that and the match was alive again.

However, Barty showed her class by breaking through for the second time and driving to a 5-2 lead at the start.

The Australian superstar won her second setpoint and took the lead 1-0 in the match.

2. ADJUSTMENT

Riske took advantage of a couple of mistakes from Barty and won 3-0 early in the second set.

Both continued to make casual mistakes and didn’t play at their best in Melbourne.

Riske skillfully used her reviews, and a few marginal calls went in her favor. The American was bankrupt again to get an impressive 5-1 lead in the second set.

A flawless service game gave Riske the second sentence to tie the scores. The match therefore went into a decisive third set.

“Everything has changed at Rod Laver,” exclaimed Channel Nine commentator Sam Smith.

“The Ali Riske game has very few frills, but it is efficient and effective.

“She has also worked a lot mentally in recent years.”

Barty lost his last clash after winning the opening set at Wimbledon last year.

3. SET

A resuscitated Barty got off to an excellent start in the final and reached two breakpoints prematurely. She secured the break and went 3-1 in the lead.

However, with the world’s number 1 two games before victory, Riske won three points in a row to put the set back into service.

Barty once again gave up important points with unnecessary, casual mistakes, and the upside-down set was approaching a breathtaking conclusion.

After Riske won three games in a row, Barty took a game ahead of a historic win with a 5-4 lead.

On Riske’s serve, Barty was given the chance to pause for the match. Incredible, the American made a double mistake and the Barty Party will move into the quarter-finals.

Barty vs Riske bottom line: 6-3 1-6 6-4

