The Japanese Avon star was claiming her second grand slam title in 2019 in Melbourne, backing the success of the US Open just months ago.

But the 22-year-old, as if aware of what’s at stake, said he felt more fearful last year.

“I feel like I was little last year. Last year I felt like I was little. I was just this little kid coming out. My goal was to win, and I wasn’t going to let anything stop me, “Osaka says. At a news conference on Saturday, he said:

“I feel that now I value every single victory, because I know what it takes.

“Of course, I want to win every game and I want to get out there and do it. That’s what I’m for.

“I think maybe last year I was a little bit scared.”

World No.3 Osaka is one of the favorites again and will face Marie Buzkova in the first round match.

World top-scorer Ashley Bart is expected to also challenge, and Ossetian praised the Australian before speaking to the player he has met three times since early 2018.

“It is very strange. People keep asking me questions like we are a competitor or something. He is in the Adelaide Final right now, “he said.

“I think he’s a great player. He is the number one player in the world. I don’t know, we had really close meetings. ”

