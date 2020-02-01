advertisement

On Thursday, Kenin spoiled Bart’s party, the 14th seed raising Australian star 7-6 (8-6), by 7-5 in atmospheric heat in Melbourne, where temperatures rose to 40 degrees Celsius.

The 21-year-old, who is set to meet two-time major winner Garbin Muguruza on Saturday, has become the first American to play Williams’ sister since advancing to the Australian Open in 2005 after Lindsey Davenport.

Kenin also became the youngest player to win the world number one tournament since 2008, when Maria Sharapova knocked out Just Winnie in the quarterfinals.

“I always believed I could. Of course, I didn’t have a book. I didn’t know when. I feel at this young age, I think it’s incredible, “says Kennin, who saved both points. reporters were told the first and second sets.

“Not everyone is living this moment, living this dream. I’m just really grateful for that. I worked so hard. I made every effort in my work, in my fitness. All the effort I have made for me, it just pays off, and it is like a dream to me. ”

Kenin added: “I’m not shocked. For me it is a dream. I’ve always dreamed about it. Of course, I believed in myself.

“I was playing, I knew I was in the semifinals. It was just great. I’m so glad I was able to share the court with Ash.

“After the game, of course, it’s very emotional. It is final. It’s another thing. It is surreal. (I’m) so grateful for that. “

