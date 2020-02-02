advertisement

The 16-time World Champion champion pulled Roger Federer away in a straight set on Thursday (January 30), the day before the Thames brought Alexander Zverev to four.

At 32, Dj Kwokovic is six years older than Thiem, a player who has a 6-4 record but lost four of his last five games.

advertisement

But the extra day of vacation seemed to have little effect on the outcome of Sunday’s finale, especially in the last decade, when the more rested player won five and lost just as decisively.

“I haven’t had a game in two days right now, which is really good,” said the Serbian ok, hurting Federer.

“It gives me more time to recover and gather all the energy needed for the final.”

Thank you for being here.

Thank you for doing that.

Thank you for living this.

Thank you for sharing this with you.

In What Not to Travel: See you on Sunday # 8thFinal # AO2020 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/vYb8buWbBY

– Novak ok tester (@DjokerNole) on January 30, 2020

The Times surprisingly saw the benefits of not having an extra day, despite celebrating two tough victories for Rafael Nadal and Zverev for the world.

“There are disadvantages, but also advantages. I also think it’s a little difficult to relax one day and the two at once, ”he said.

“Of course, I regenerate less time, but with all the adrenaline and everything, it will be good.

“I have played two very intense games against Rafah and now against Sascha. Of course I will, especially (Saturday). , and then, of course, try to be 100 percent on Sunday evenings. “

Final #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ZqiBwYq6kA

– Dominic Tim (@ThiemDomi) on January 31, 2020

Since 2010, men with extra rest have won five and lost five finals. Ok Tweezer has won three, but he has also won all seven of his Melbourne qualifiers.

For the men who made their semifinals more than 2,000 days ago, who later return a winning and winning record, is 11-9, hardly an advantage.

Thieme has spent nearly six hours on the court with Dj Kwokovic, but at the beginning of his career and seeing the girl’s grandmaster title, resting less than a day seems to have little effect.

Enjoying an extra day’s rest since 2000, entering the Australian Open final

2019. Rafael Nadallost v. Novak ok)

2018 By Marin Kilik (lost against Roger Federer)

2017. Roger Federer (won v. Rafael Nadal)

2016: Novak ok raiser (won against Andy Murray)

2015. Andy Murray (lost v. Novak ok)

2014: Stan Wawrinka (won v. Rafael Nadal)

2013: Novak ok raiser (won against Andy Murray)

2012: Rafael Nadallost v. Novak ok)

2011. Novak ok raider (won against Andy Murray)

2010. Andy Murray (lost against Roger Federer)

2009. Roger Federer (lost v. Rafael Nadal)

2008. Jo-Wilfried onga onga (lost v. Novak ok)

2007. Roger Federer (won against Fernando Gonzalez)

2006 By Marcos Baghdatis (lost against Roger Federer)

2005 By Marat Safin (won v. Lleyton Hewitt)

2004. Marat Safin (lost against Roger Federer)

2003. Andre Agassi (won v. Rainer Schuttler)

2002 By Thomas Johansson (won v. Marat Safin)

2001. Andre Agassi (won v. Arnaud Clement)

2000 – Andre Agassi (won v. Yevgeny Kafelnikov)

Wins: 11 defeats – 9

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement