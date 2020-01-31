advertisement

The Swiss started strong before beating 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-3 in a tiebreaker that reached a record eighth final in Melbourne on Thursday (January 30th).

Federer suffered a groin injury in an incredible win in the quarterfinals against Sandgren and has had a time trial after a first set loss.

Australian Open 2020:

The 20-time world champion has admitted that he feels his chances of winning against Dj Kwokovic, who has won 27 of their 50 matches.

“Look, overall, at the end of the day, I realize that I’m very happy. I should have been pleased with what I had achieved, ”Federer told a news conference.

“It was great to go to this tournament, especially after (John Jon) Millman and Sandgren.

“What I did to get through today was terrible. Difficult entry, nice send, and inside you have to forget, because you know you have a three percent chance of winning. You know, you gotta go for it. You’ll never know

“But when you see it coming that it won’t work anymore, it’s tough. No, look, I’m very happy at the end of the day.

“I think I played well overall. I know I can play better. At the same time, I also know that I can play much worse. Initially without tournaments, I think it’s a very, very good result. “

Federer was optimistic about the injury, saying he wants to play in the February 7 showdown against Rafael Nadal in South Africa.

The six-time champion in Melbourne, 38-year-old Federer did not want to make a surprise return to the Australian Open, but he was hopeful.

“There is no idea. Same as last year. You never know what the future holds, ”he said.

“But especially my age, you don’t know. I’m sure. I’m happy with how I feel to be honest. I went through a good, beautiful training block. I’m not going to retire.

“From that point of view we will see how the year goes on, how everything goes with the family. We’ll go from there. Of course, I hope we will return. “

